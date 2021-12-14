Is Xi Jinping the Leader China Needs?





The economic reforms that China began to implement after Mao Zedong’s demise in 1978 marked a major economic take-off and created opportunities that lifted some 800 million people out of poverty. Everything seemed to indicate that China had found its way to become a promoter of peace and prosperity. But in 2013, political leadership passed to Xi Jinping. His political record identified him as a hard-line Maosta, a staunch Marxist-Leninist (despite all the disasters ideology has caused in the countries that adopted it), who had risen through the party ranks as an enemy of Corruption. . Since coming to power, Xi has focused on reorganizing all policies. He established his credo that China was ready to become the world’s leading power. He underscored the removal of Hong Kong’s autonomy and the use of force to achieve it. He began to militarily threaten Taiwan. It has deployed warships across the South China Sea, trying to impose its dominance in military and economic terms. This strained relations with India, creating armed incidents along the border. Gone is the goodwill with which the world perceived China: Xi Jinping seems determined to drag his country into a conflagration of war or to create a new cold war. In foreign policy, he adopted an arrogant attitude in negotiating trade disputes. Declare a quasi-trade and financial war in the United States, when this country demanded to correct the trade imbalance. To the increase in tariffs on Chinese products, Xi responded with a devaluation of the currency and the liquidation of North American bonds. When Australia called for an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus, Xi suspended the purchase of Australian meat and wine. In domestic politics, Xi has ordered audits and regulations for all large private companies. First, he ordered the establishment of a Communist Party commission in every private enterprise with more than 50 employees, and the appointment of a Party representative to the board of directors of all large private enterprises. Several billionaires have seen their businesses come under scrutiny. The first victim was Alibaba, which was forced to “downsize” its size and suffered a huge drop in the value of its shares. Some less fortunate entrepreneurs ended up in jail. Xi Jinping’s “war” against large private companies reflects the return to Maosmo and absolute state control over the economy. In short, the goodwill with which the world perceived China is over. Xi Jinping appears determined to drag his country into a conflagration of war or create a new cold war, with all of its negative implications. The Chinese people are the biggest loser of the new political orientation. Its leaders must already be wondering if Xi Jinping is the leader China needs, after the progress he has made over the past 35 years. ________________________ Editor’s note: The author is a political analyst and former political prisoner in Cuba ________________________ Collaborate with our work: The team of 14ymedio He is committed to doing serious journalism that reflects the reality of deep Cuba. Thank you for joining us on this long road. We invite you to continue to support us, but this time become a member of our journal. Together, we can continue to transform journalism in Cuba.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.14ymedio.com/blogs/cajon_de_sastre/Xi-Jinping-lider-necesita-China_7_3222347735.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos