Turkish lira tumbles ahead of key rate cut and wage decision

Turks woke up on Monday to see their currency dipping to 14 against the dollar early in the morning, then surpassing it at 14.62 until noon. The fragile Turkish lira has already lost 40% of its value against the dollar since the start of the year, including 28.3% last month. S&P rating agency lowered his outlook over the country to negative at the end of last week.

The central bank sold currencies on the forex market on Monday at noon, citing unhealthy price formation in the market. This is the fourth intervention of the banks in a month.

The Turkish government’s economics team, which held a five-hour emergency meeting on Monday evening, remained sternly silent on Tuesday on key financial issues such as rate cuts or minimum wages slated for 2022. Although an agreement between the government, business circles and unions on the minimum wage is expected earlier this week, the last meeting was quietly suspended after the meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the minister of Finance Nureddin Nebati and central bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu. The three and their teams were also joined by directors of public banks. An enigmatic statement said the talks were about the economic situation and economic plans. No statement was made after the meeting which ended around midnight.

The opposition had a lot to say in parliament, however, where the presidential budget for 2022 was under discussion. the daily costs of the presidency are 59 million Turkish liras ($ 4 million) per day and 41,000 pounds ($ 2,800) per minute in 2021, said Mehmet Goker, deputy of the center-left Republican Party. In the meantime, there are people who cannot buy bread and families who see their income dwindle. The Turkish lira is not worth anything.

Rumors in Ankara, especially after a Reuters report, point out that the government could present a supplementary budget for next year because a massive sale of lire has strained the existing budget with pending salary increases and other new spending. Parliament is expected to vote on the full budget on Friday. The majority in parliament is held by the ruling Justice and Development Party and its ally, the Nationalist Movement Party, so approval is unlikely to be a problem.

Officials told Reuters that the supplementary budget should take into account a hike in the minimum wage, increases in civil service wages and pensions, as well as other measures to support businesses affected by the pound’s fall and soaring. of inflation.

Erdogan, who is eyeing his popularity in the next elections (scheduled for mid-2023 at the earliest), would probably like to proceed with a considerable increase in the minimum wage, which is the lowest in Europe, Murat Senol, former banker and columnist for bankavitrini, told Al-Monitor. But this increase would also have consequences, such as layoffs. His bureaucrats are probably trying to influence him right now. But as with almost everything, the final decision on the minimum wage would rest with Erdogan.

The gross minimum wage in Turkey is 3,577 lire ($ 264) per month on lowest in Europe. Erdogan vowed last week that he would not let the Turks be eaten up by the inflation monster, but the government’s proposal for a 21% increase like last year was rejected by workers’ representatives. 2022 is expected to be around 5,200 lire ($ 384) per month. Its members demonstrated last Sunday in front of the Ministry of Labor.

The other highlight of the week is the central bank rate setting committee meeting on Thursday. Nureddin Nebati, Turkey’s new finance minister, said on Monday that Turkey was determined not to raise interest rates. In a telephone interview with Columnist Haberturk Sevilay Yilman, Nebati was asked if there would be further rate cuts this month. Nebati, who is not a member of the committee but has influence over the monetary authority, replied: We are determined not to raise rates. Many analysts in Ankara believe there will be an additional 100 basis points, a prediction shared by the median estimate of 19 economists polled by Bloomberg.

An even smaller group say Erdogan, worried about his declining popularity ahead of the 2023 election, could allow a break in the rate-cutting cycle, especially if the lira loses more value. It will also depend on how many lire will plunge by Thursday noon. If it is around 14-15 against the dollar, we can expect rates to drop, Senol said. If he has an even steeper fall, then a break can be scheduled.

Nebati, whose tweets in favor of Erdogan’s unorthodox economic policies led the opposition to portray him as a man of yes, distanced himself from the president, telling Yildirim that the economic hardship was not due to attacks external but to speculation within the country. Asked by Yildirim about the central bank’s interventions in the markets, he replied: There is no attack from abroad; I say this very clearly. There are only a few manipulative and speculative transactions inside the country. The central bank is taking countermeasures against them.

To stir up Turkish conspiracy theories, a professor believed to be a member of Erdogan’s inner circle said the Turks should be ready for a state of emergency that could be declared due to the economic crisis. Izzet Ozgenc, a member of the Turkish Academy of Sciences affiliated with the government, said in a series of tweets that the continued depreciation of the Turkish lira against foreign currencies has triggered the process which will lead to a severe economic crisis, and that, in turn, would lead to a state of emergency, or OHAL (its Turkish acronym).

“We should be ready for state of emergency which could be declared following a severe economic downturn, ”he said, citing constitutional article 119 which empowers the Cabinet to declare a state of emergency for six months in the event of environmental disasters, infectious diseases and economic crises. OHAL gives the government extraordinary powers such as postponing elections.

Professors tweeted and the hashtag #OHAL immediately became a trending topic. IYI Party President Meral Aksener took it seriously enough to make a statement. A state of emergency would bankrupt Turkey. Don’t you dare make such a gesture, ”she said.

After his tweets were retweeted thousands of times and keyboard-delighted Turks widely speculated that the government was testing the waters with the professor’s statement, Ozgenc released a second tweet, claiming that his declaration on OHAL was his own point of view, without any suggestion or direction from anyone else.