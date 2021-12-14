PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath perform surprise inspection of Banaras station

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, late December 13, visited Banaras station to take stock of the development and renovation. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied Prime Minister Modi to the site and sources said the duo carried out an inspection of the station at 1:15 a.m. Earlier today, Premier Minister Modi arrived in Varanasi – his constituency of Lok Sabha – to a crowded welcome from Kashi residents.

Speaking to Twitter, PM Modi said: “Next stop, Banaras station. We are working to improve rail connectivity and ensure clean, modern and passenger-friendly stations.”

PM Modi inaugurates the Kashi Vishwanath corridor

On Monday PM Modi inaugurated his dream project worth Rs. 339 crore, phase -1 of Kashi Vishwanath corridor, and he also visited Kal Bhairav ​​temple, witnessed Ganga Aarti through the ship Ro-Ro. Based on his tentative itinerary for Tuesday, he will address the people of Kashi at the Banaras locomotive working guesthouse in the morning and later he will hold some meetings in Varanasi before going from there. ‘before.

Accompanying Prime Minister Modi on the boat, Uttar Pradesh CMYogi Adityanath and other CMs from states administered by the BJP.

They started the journey from Sant Ravidas Ghat and proceeded to Dashashwamedha Ghat, famous for its daily “aarti”, where the Prime Minister and his collaborators witnessed Deepotsav. People near the river were also heard chanting “Har Har Mahadev”.

Kashi Vishwanath Corridor: PM Modi’s dream project

The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, which was built at a cost of Rs 339 crore, is Prime Minister Modi’s dream project as he personally oversaw its development. Throughout the construction, PM Modi kept an eye on the development through drone surveillance and even gave ideas and contributions to the architects.

The first phase of the ‘Kashi Vishwanath Corridor’ which opened on Monday comprises 23 buildings, providing various facilities for pilgrims visiting the temple and its adjacent properties.