Liz Cheney raised the possibility of a possible Trump election crime





Just days after the January 6 attack, Andrew McCabe, the former deputy director of the FBI, and David Williams, the former inspector general of five federal agencies, wrote a joint editorial for Politico that raised a few eyebrows. As we discussed at the time, McCabe and Williams said Donald Trump could face criminal charges for inciting a riot, noting that it is a federal crime to “attempt to persuade” another person. to commit a crime which includes the threat or use of physical force.

The Washington Post reported shortly after that legal advisers to the then president “expressed growing concern” about the Republican’s “possible criminal liability”. The article added that Trump had been told by lawyers “that he could face legal danger from mob incitement.” An adviser close to Trump told CNN that the then president was “worried” about being sued.

We now know, of course, that nothing came of it. But what if there was a different area of ​​criminal responsibility for the former president related to his anti-election efforts?

Representative Liz Cheney, the Republican co-chair of the Jan.6 attack inquiry committee, surprised many last night when she read important text messages sent to the White House Chief of Staff at the time , Mark Meadows, during the deadly riot. But what the member for Wyoming said next was equally remarkable:

“Mr. Meadows’ testimony will focus on another key question before this committee: Did Donald Trump, by action or inaction, corruptly seek to obstruct or impede the formal process of Congress for counting electoral votes?

Cheney chose her words carefully because she was referring to statutory language: Corruptly seeking to obstruct or hinder the formal process of Congress for counting electoral votes is a crime. (She repeated the line at the House Rules Committee this morning.)

As Rachel noted on last night’s show, the Justice Department launched a series of January 6-related prosecutions, but in each case, federal law enforcement charged the rioters and not those who invited the rioters, drove the rioters into a frenzy or sent the rioters to attack the Capitol. As far as we can tell, the Justice Department has also shown no interest in targeting those who attempted to overturn the election results by less violent means.

But Cheney’s public comments last night suggest the bipartisan select committee has possible criminal misconduct on the minds of its members.

It’s not just Trump. Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official who Trump considered for the attorney general to help steal the election, recently pleaded the fifth in response to the committee’s Jan.6 questions.

It is against this background that Cheney said last night that Trump, after learning that his electoral conspiracy theories were wrong, wanted Clark to run the Justice Department so he could claim that the electoral conspiracy theories were wrong. deserved. The GOP congressman then added: “Mr. Clark has informed this committee that he anticipates potential criminal prosecution related to these matters and intends, in his next testimony, to invoke his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination. As Mr. Meadows’ non-privileged texts reveal, Meadows communicated several times with a congressman who worked with Mr. Clark. “

I’m a little surprised it doesn’t generate more conversation today. Cheney said aloud, while reading a prepared text, that a lawyer for the Department of Justice at the time was allegedly involved in a scheme to overturn the election; he told the bipartisan panel that he expects possible criminal charges; and texts from the former White House chief of staff suggest the lawyer was working directly with a congressman.

And while the public is not sure which congressman we are talking about, Meadows’ texts informed the committee of the member’s identity.

So far, the criminal dimension of this story has been confined to contempt of Congress first for Steve Bannon, and soon for Mark Meadows and the ongoing criminal investigation into Trump’s alleged efforts to interfere with them. electoral procedures in Georgia. But there’s no reason to assume the list will end here.

As Rachel put it on the show, “may the Federal Justice Department investigate or prosecute someone for this scheme, trying to interfere in a state’s elections, trying to get officials to altering election results by pressuring officials to alter election results is a crime in every state in the country. “

And who would have engaged in such activities? According to the latest revelations, Republican officials in the Trump administration and Congress.

Watch this place.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/liz-cheney-raised-prospect-possible-trump-election-crime-n1285954

