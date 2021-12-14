PM Narendra Modi presidents meet with CMs from BJP-led state; 12 CM and 9 CM deputies participate





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today in Varanasi, chaired a meeting with the chief ministers of the state governed by the BJP. 12 CM and 9 Deputy CM took part in the meeting to discuss key governance issues. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today in Varanasi, chaired a crucial meeting with 12 chief ministers and 9 deputy chief ministers of the state led by the Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party. The CMs and Deputy CMs of the BJP-led state are in Varanasi for a two-day visit. The meeting was also called to discuss a wide range of governance issues as well as to strategize for the upcoming elections in 5 election-bound states. The meeting will also see Prime Minister Narendra Modi present and advise the CMs and Deputy CMs on best practices in governance. Speaking about the conclave, BJP General Secretary Arun Singh affirmed that the conclave will provide them with a great opportunity to learn and grow from others and also provide them with a platform to highlight the good work related to governance. that they did. The CMs and Deputy CMs who attended the Mukhyamantri Parishad includes Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Tripura CM Biplab Deb, Manipur CM Nunen Ar Birh Pradesh, CM Singh Pema Khandu, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Bhai Patel and Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur. The party’s two Deputy CMs in Bihar – Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi alongside Yanthungo Patton, the Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland also attended the conclave. The BJP-led head of state made presentations on the implementation of Prime Minister Awas Yojan, Ayushman Bharat and Prime Minister Svamitva Yojna, and as such they were consulted and were informed of their shortcomings according to the sources. In addition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Deputy CMs and CMs of the BJP-led state, the BJP National President JP Nadda, General Secretary (Organization) BL Santhosh were also present at the crucial meeting. Continue reading on The India Saga.

