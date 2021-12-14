Trump Fraud Inquirys Focus: Has he misled his own accountants?





As Manhattan prosecutors assess whether to charge Donald J. Trump with fraud, they have focused on the financial documents he used to get loans and brag about his wealth, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The documents, compiled by Mr. Trump’s longtime accountants and known as annual financial statements, could help answer a question at the heart of the long-standing criminal investigation of the former president: inflated the value of its assets to defraud its lenders?

In recent weeks, attorneys at Manhattan District Attorney’s Office Cyrus R. Vance Jr. have questioned one of Mr. Trumps’ accountants in front of a grand jury as part of their review of the financial statements, people with knowledge of the matter said. matter. Prosecutors also questioned her longtime banker, another person said.

If prosecutors seek an indictment, the outcome of the case may hinge on their ability to use the documents to prove that a defining characteristic of Mr. Trump’s public personality, his penchant for hyperbole was so extreme and intentional when dealing with his lenders that he crossed the line in fraud.

Whenever Mr. Trump needed a loan, he provided potential lenders with the statements, which contained optimistic projections about the value of his real estate business as well as sweeping warnings noting the limits in the number.

Prosecutors for Mr Vances found that the accountants who drafted the statements were relying on underlying information provided by the Trump Organization, Mr Trumps’ family business, according to people with knowledge of the case, who knew questions posed by prosecutors and spoke only on condition of anonymity because they were discussing confidential testimony.

Prosecutors, working with New York State Attorney General’s Office Letitia James, examined the possibility that Mr. Trump and his company assistants selected favorable information and ignored data that went to the against them to essentially mislead the accountants. to present a too rosy image of its finances.

While the numbers may implicate Mr Trump, warnings in statements that the data had not been audited or authenticated could help his defense, underscoring the challenge prosecutors face when considering whether to indict the former president.

A spokeswoman for accounting firm Mr. Trumps, Mazars USA, declined to comment beyond saying that she could not discuss her clients or her work for them without their consent, and that Mazars remained committed to fulfilling all our professional and legal obligations.

Jerry D. Bernstein, an attorney for Mazars who has collected Mr. Trump’s personal and corporate income tax returns for years, declined to give details.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorneys Office declined to comment, as did Mr. Trump’s attorney, Ronald P. Fischetti. A spokeswoman for the Trump Organization said New York is grappling with crime and homelessness, but the New York DA’s sole objective is to investigate Trump for political purposes.

Mr. Trump did not personally collect the data for the accountants, but the documents leave no doubt as to who was responsible for their content: Donald J. Trump is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with the accounting principles in general. accepted in the United States of America, wrote its accountants in a cover letter attached to the statements in 2011 and 2012.

Yet the accountants also admitted that they did not audit or review the information and did not express an opinion or provide any assurance about it, a caveat common in statements of financial position. The accountants revealed that in compiling the information for Mr. Trump, they became aware of deviations from generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America.

Armed with these caveats, Mr Trumps’ lawyers would most likely argue that no one, let alone the sophisticated lenders, should have taken his valuations at face value. And even if his valuations were wrong, lawyers might argue, the lenders conducted their own analyzes of Mr. Trump’s assets and concluded that he was a worthy borrower.

Lawyers for Mr Trumps could also turn to people with expertise in real estate appraisal to say that the value of a hotel or office building can be subject to various interpretations.

Mr Trump, who has criticized Mr Vances’ investigation as a political witch hunt, has made a similar defense in the past, attributing any financial inconsistency to an innocent form of exaggeration, as he called it in his 1987 book The Art of Accord.

Financial statements are not unique to Mr. Trump. Many businesses, including real estate developers, use them as a balance sheet to record their assets and liabilities.

The public got a glimpse of Mr. Trump’s statements when his former lawyer and fixer Michael D. Cohen released them when he testified before Congress in 2019.

Mr. Cohen, who separated from Mr. Trump during the presidency and eventually pleaded guilty to several federal crimes, told Congress that Mr. Trump inflated his total assets when it served his purposes, such as trying to be among Forbes’ richest people and deflated its assets to lower its property taxes.

Mr. Cohen provided Congress with Mr. Trump’s statements from 2011 to 2013. Mr. Trump, he said, provided the documents to Deutsche Bank when he inquired about a potential loan to buy the Buffalo Bills.

The deal never came to fruition, but prosecutors for Mr. Vances questioned witnesses about Mr. Trump’s statements to Deutsche Bank during the process, people said. They interviewed Mr. Cohen and an employee of Deutsche Bank, Mr. Trump’s main lender.

For years, Mr. Trump has shared the statements with Deutsche Bank and other potential lenders to offer a glowing assessment of his financial health when he needed a loan for a hotel, golf course, or apartment building. of offices.

But before he impressed his lenders, Mr. Trump had to have his employees put together spreadsheets detailing the underlying value of his assets, according to people familiar with the process. The employees would then send the spreadsheets to his accounting firm, Mazars, which would compile the information into annual statements.

The Trump Investigations Map 1 of 6

Many inquiries. Since former President Donald Trump stepped down, there have been numerous inquiries and inquiries into his businesses and personal affairs. Here is a list of those in progress:

Insurance fraud investigation. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the New York Attorney General’s Office are investigating whether Mr. Trump or his family business, the Trump Organization, have engaged in criminal fraud by intentionally submitting false property values ​​to individuals. potential lenders.

Investigation of tax fraud. In July 2021, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office accused the Trump Organization and its CFO of orchestrating a 15-year tax evasion scheme. A trial in this case is scheduled for summer 2022.

Investigation into electoral interference. The Atlanta District Attorney is leading a criminal investigation into election interference in Georgia by Mr. Trump and his allies.

The statements, released on June 30 of each year, often began with a one-page listing of Mr. Trump’s assets. Each Trump Tower property, golf clubs, hotels were listed next to a dollar amount that represented its assumed value. Her money and investments were also given value, as were the Miss Universe pageants and other assets.

The second and final page of the 2011 and 2012 statements described Mr. Trump’s liabilities, essentially a list of all outstanding loans, and then reported his net worth. In 2011, Mr. Trump claimed a net worth of $ 4.2 billion. In 2012, it was over $ 4.5 billion.

To determine the value of a property owned by Mr. Trump, his employees often looked at recent selling prices of comparable buildings, a common property valuation method.

But prosecutors questioned whether the Trump organization consistently picked the most valuable properties, even if they weren’t completely comparable, and ignored property sales that would have driven Mr. valuations down. Trump, those with knowledge of the matter said.

Prosecutors also looked at how the company anticipated future income that was not guaranteed, the people said.

Some of the irregularities in the declarations were relatively insignificant. Mr Trump has claimed, as he has often done, that the Trump Tower was 68 stories tall when it really was 58, while others raised bigger questions about the legitimacy of the numbers. The 2011 statement omitted his Chicago hotel and the tens of millions of dollars in debt Mr. Trump had personally guaranteed on the property.

The 2012 reporting cover letter detailed a long list of warnings, including that the declaration contained predictions about the future and did not include data for the Chicago hotel. The omission, the accountants suggested, went against an important rule of thumb: generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America require that personal financial statements include all assets and liabilities.

The accountants concluded the letter with a broad caveat: Users of this financial statement should recognize that they might draw different conclusions about Donald J. Trump’s financial situation.

In addition to Mazars’ cover letter, Mr. Trump added his own addendum to statements of financial position, a series of explanations and caveats that refer to statement values ​​as estimates.

His lawyers are likely to argue that these warnings absolve Mr. Trump of criminal responsibility. They could also argue that lenders are not really victims, pointing to the fact that its main lender, Deutsche Bank, has made money in its dealings with Mr Trump. (The Trump Organization is expected to soon sell the lease on its Washington hotel for at least $ 375 million and repay the Deutsche Bank loan to that property.)

But even the notes of past presidents underscore its implication in determining which values ​​would be represented.

The value of Trump Tower, according to the notes, was based in part on an assessment by Mr. Trump.

David Enrich contributed reporting.

