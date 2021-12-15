Federal judge launches lawsuit against Trump to prevent income taxes from being disclosed to Congress





WASHINGTON A federal judge on Tuesday evening dismissed former President Donald Trump’s lawsuit aimed at preventing a House committee from obtaining his tax returns.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden said the efforts of Trump’s lawyers to block the transfer were against the law.

“A long line of Supreme Court cases deserve great deference to seemingly valid congressional inquiries. Even the special care given to former presidents does not alter the outcome,” McFadden wrote.

McFadden put the decision on hold for 14 days to give Trump’s legal team time to appeal.

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., First requested tax information in April 2019, citing a federal law that requires the Treasury Department and the IRS to hand over tax information. individual tax returns at the request of one of the three members of Congress. tax commissions.

The Treasury Department refused to provide the documents at the time, with the administration arguing that Congress had no legitimate legislative objective of searching for them and that it was simply hoping to find something that would embarrass Trump.

Neal renewed the request this year, saying the Ways and Means Committee wanted information to see how well the IRS enforced its policy of automatically verifying each president’s tax returns. This time around, the Treasury Department, backed by a Justice Department legal position, said Trump’s returns should be turned over to Congress.

This has led to the ongoing trial.

McFadden on Tuesday dismissed Trump’s claim that Congress had no legitimate need to see the returns and was just hoping to find something embarrassing.

“Congress cannot exhibit someone just for the sake of exhibiting,” said McFadden. But he wrote that the committee’s desire to see how the IRS verifies presidential returns may lead Congress to conclude that authority needs to be strengthened.

Despite clearly political comments from other members of Congress, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., On a general desire to see Trump taxes, “the committee need only state a valid legislative goal, “McFadden said, adding:” He did. “

McFadden, who was appointed to the bench by Trump, concluded by saying that Congress can achieve its goals without making the returns public.

“It may not be fair or wise to release the statements, but it is the president’s right to do so,” wrote McFadden, who also warned that “the release of confidential tax information from a rival political is the type of movement that will plague the inventor.

Jonathan Allen contributed.

