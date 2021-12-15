Former Sri Lankan cricketer praises ‘friend and colleague’ PM Imran’s handling of Sialkot incident





Former Sri Lankan cricket team captain Arjuna Ranatunga wrote a letter to his “colleague and friend” Prime Minister Imran Khan following the brutal lynching of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara Diyawadanage, in Sialkot.

In the letter, Ranatunga expressed great esteem for the Prime Minister and hopes that he will be able to teach the few misguided individuals in the Pakistani community to treat everyone with the same respect and dignity as all sentient beings. humans deserve.

Ranatunga commended the Prime Minister for the diligent efforts to bring justice to the barbaric and violent crime committed against Priyantha Diyawadanage. He also mentioned: As you have repeated in the media over the past few days, such violent and self-defense behavior should be vigorously condemned.

Dear Hon. Prime Minister mImranKhanPTI,

Thank you for all of your efforts to bring justice for the crime against Priyantha Diyawadanage, and for the continued support and commitment to her family.

Best regards,

Your friend and colleague,

Arjuna pic.twitter.com/WwcvOWaIjK

– Arjuna Ranatunga (@ArjunaRanatunga) December 13, 2021

“An entire nation should not be judged by the actions of a few, especially given the long-standing relationship between our two nations. He further noted that the bond between the two countries has always been a bond of strength and solidarity.

The 1996 World Cup-winning Sri Lankan captain praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for his efforts to find all those responsible for this horrific crime and bring them to justice.

Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara Diyawadanage was dragged along the road and lynched by a mob accusing him of blasphemy on December 3, 2021 in Sialkot. The victim had come to Sialkot for a living, leaving behind his wife and two sons; aged fourteen and nine.

This horrific act which shocked the whole nation and was also immediately condemned by Prime Minister Imran Khan who called it a horrible act which brought shame to the nation. The incident also prompted an immediate reaction from the Pakistani military, which issued a statement condemning the murder in cold blood.

However, more than 120 suspects including the main accused for their key role in the tragic incident that occurred in Sialkot.

