



During his tour of Southeast Asia, Secretary of State Antony Blinkenvisited Indonesia on Monday, where hemet President Joko Widodoand Foreign Minister RetnoMarsudiin Jakarta, the country’s capital. During his meeting with Widodo, commonly known as Jokowi in Indonesia, Blinken argued that the United States and Indonesia have a strategic partnership. The secretary praised Jokowi, making special reference to Indonesia’s status as the world’s third-largest democracy and a strong supporter of the rules-based international order. Earlier in the week, Indonesian officials attended President Joe Bidens’ two-day democracy summit, where he praised democratic nations and urged them to find common ground amid a global downturn the number of fully democratic nations. Blinken praised Indonesian leadership in Southeast Asia and the Pacific region and expressed interest in deepening relations between the two countries.request for whichhas grown dramatically as the country’s middle class has grown. So blink your eyesGave a speechin Jakarta on Tuesday morning, outlining the Biden administration’s approach to relations with Indo-Pacific nations. The speech also touched on the United States’ growing competition with China, which has also played a major role in Southeast Asian politics. Before the meeting, the Chinese state newspaper Global Timesclaimed thatBlinkens’ journey would fail. . . to change the balance within the region, observing that the small countries of Southeast Asia would probably continue to balance their foreign policies to avoid total dependence on Washington or Beijing. Ahead of Blinkens’ trip, Daniel Kritenbrink, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, said the United States would try to deepen its involvement with the Association of Nations of the United States. ‘Southeast Asia, or ASEAN. Although US ties with ASEAN were complicated by the February 2021 coup in Myanmar, which remains a member of the bloc, Biden attended a virtual US-ASEAN summit in October and reported that Washington would strengthen its ties with the countries of Southeast Asia. After leaving Indonesia, Blinken is due to travel to Malaysia and Thailand. Malaysia is considered a democratic country. Its officials attended the Bidens Democracy Summit, while Thailand, although a long-time ally of the United States, did not send a representative. TrevorFilse is a news and foreign affairs writer for theNational interest. Image: Reuters



