“Give priority to the” ease of life “of people”





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on BJP-led states to carve out a niche for their governments in some or other areas of governance and called for putting the “ease of life” of people first. In his remarks at a meeting of BJP chief ministers and deputy chief ministers here, Modi asked them to work on “One District, One Product” as a way to boost economic opportunities and strengthen the quest for that. India is becoming “aatmanirbhar” (self-confidence), the party said. Once this initiative gains traction in states, they should also consider exporting their products overseas and creating a global market for the products, he said, stressing the need for states, by more than the Center, to work for quality and the creation of brands to promote exports of local products. products, he added. Highlighting the importance of technology in governance, the prime minister called for data-driven governance to ensure last mile delivery, speed and transparency. Emphasizing the importance of youth development and women’s empowerment as priority sectors for each government, he mentioned the need to strengthen the nutrition campaign and tackle the threat of malnutrition. He called for popularizing the culture of sport and fitness among young people. Reiterating his emphasis on “minimum government, maximum governance,” Modi urged states to remove archaic laws and reduce compliance burdens. In a tweet, Modi said: “Earlier today, they continued discussions with the CMs and Deputy CMs of the BJP. They shared different good governance practices from their respective states.” The party said an in-depth deliberation in the “Mukhyamantri Parishad” (conclave of chief ministers) has taken place. BJP President JP Nadda, party chief ministers and deputy chief ministers and its other senior leaders attended the meeting which focused on sharing good governance practices for the betterment of citizens. The Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers made presentations and highlighted the main social protection regimes of their respective states. They elaborated on the innovative governance practices that they have established in their States. “Some of the key best practices that were discussed included climate resilient infrastructure projects, issuance of family ID cards, programs to promote natural agriculture, rural livelihood programs with groups of people. ‘mutual aid at its center, among others,’ the party said. In his opening remarks, Nadda praised Modi’s success as he wraps up his two decades as head of government, including 13 years as chief minister of Gujarat. The BJP chairman said the party and good governance had become “synonymous” and that it was the only party that sought a popular mandate on the basis of its performance. At the end of the meeting, Nadda along with all the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers also visited the Gobardhan project of the Varanasi Development Authority, Deendayal Upadhyay Smriti Sthal and Sarnath, the party said.

