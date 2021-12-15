Judge scraps Trump lawsuit to shield tax returns from Congress





The ruling is a boost for the House Ways and Means Committee, chaired by Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.), Which has been seeking Trumps tax returns since the middle of 2019. Neal reissued the request after Trump left office earlier this year, saying the returns are necessary for a potential reform of the IRS program that audits presidential tax returns annually. But Trump has fought the request, claiming Neals stated purpose was really a pretense for seeking to exact political punishment.

In his ruling, McFadden seemed to discourage Neal from making Trumps tax information public. But the judge said it was not his role to stop the lawmaker from taking that step.

Anyone can see that publishing confidential tax information of a political rival is the type of move that will return to plague the inventor, the judge wrote. It might not be right or wise to publish the returns, but it is the Chairmans right to do so. Congress has granted him this extraordinary power, and courts are loath to second guess congressional motives or duly enacted statutes. The Court will not do so here and thus must dismiss this case.

McFadden ordered the Biden administration not to turn over the records to the House in the next 14 days. The judge urged both sides to reach an agreement to govern the records during an appeal, but said that if they cannot agree, Trumps lawyers can ask the DC Circuit Court of Appeals for relief.

McFadden seemed to credit the former presidents concerns that House Democrats wanted to obtain the tax returns for the purposes of harming Trump politically. He pointed to a string of comments by Democrats, including Neal and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to suggest that, at best, Democrats motives for obtaining the returns seemed mixed.

Ultimately, though, these statements are irrelevant to the Courts analysis, McFadden wrote. [T]he Supreme Courts precedents analyze whether Congress has a valid legislative purpose, not whether that is the only purpose.

The significance of the Houses drive to obtain Trumps tax records has likely diminished in the two-and-a-half years since Neal sought them formally in April 2019, citing a federal law that affords the House Ways and Means Committee chair special power to demand tax returns from the IRS.

For much of that time, Trump was also fighting to keep his tax returns and other records from the Manhattan district attorneys office, which sought them through a grand jury subpoena in connection with an investigation into various fraud allegations involving the Trump Organization.

However, after a lengthy court battle, Trumps accountants turned those records over to the Manhattan prosecutor in February of this year. Unlike Neal, the prosecutors are forbidden by law from releasing those records publicly because they were obtained as part of a grand jury probe.

McFadden noted Neals decision to change the scope of the committees inquiry when he reissued his request for the returns this year. While the 2019 request sought returns for tax years 2013 to 2018 much of which occurred before Trumps presidency the new request stretches from 2015 to 2018, encompassing Trumps presidency plus an extra year on either side.

The Court agrees with the Federal Parties that returns from those other years could further the Committees study of the Program, McFadden ruled. Like an audit of any other taxpayer, a presidential audit can extend beyond a current return to related returns from other years.

