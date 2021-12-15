DNA exclusivity: Hindu and proud! Prime Minister Narendra Modi sets an example by owning the pride of saffron in Kashi Vishwanath | India News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent two days in Varanasi. Meanwhile, the country saw him bathe in Ganga wearing saffron garments, heard him sing Har Har Mahadev in the temple, and saw him participate in Ganga Aarti. He did not hesitate to tell the world that he was a Hindu and a follower of Hindutva. Zee News editor Sudhir Chaudhary explained how Prime Minister Modi possessed saffron pride to Kashi Vishwanath during his two-day visit. Prime Minister Modi donned a saffron outfit while bathing at Ganga in Varanasi. UP CM Yogi Adityanath also wore saffron as usual. Both leaders sent a clear message that there is no shame in wearing saffron clothing. They have shown that one can be a good PM or CM while wearing saffron clothing. PM Modi did this to show that you have to be proud of your heritage and to stress the importance of preserving cultural heritage. Previously, no prime minister openly bragged about being a Hindu. They were reluctant to talk about their religion. In the United States, this has never been a problem. When Joe Biden became President of the United States this year, he took the oath by placing his hand on a 128-year-old Bible. This despite America’s constitution does not require taking an oath by putting your hands on the Bible. It’s a kind of political tradition that was started in 1789 by the first President of the United States, George Washington. Imagine if in India a prime minister takes an oath and keeps the secret by getting his hands on Ramcharit Manas instead of the constitution. Such an act would be considered contrary to the fundamental principles of the Constitution and would be qualified as a municipal act. However, when the same thing happens in America, no one opposes it. Many of the leaders of our country who call themselves Hindus are in fact reluctant Hindus. These leaders never spoke openly about their religion. There is a political reason behind this. They think it would hurt them politically. Narendra Modi is the country’s first prime minister, who has shown that you don’t need to be defensive about your religion. Modi does not hesitate to assert his religion. He is proud to call himself a Hindu and a Hindutvawadi. Live

