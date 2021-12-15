The Donald Trump and Bill O’Reilly event would have fizzled out in Florida





There were so many empty seats at the Donald Trumps event in Florida on Saturday that organizers had to shut down the upper level of the arena in Sunrise, Florida, the Sun Sentinel reported.

Trump fans sitting in the nosebleed section of the FLA Live Arena have been told they are being upgraded to lower levels, according to the newspaper.

Many tickets remained unsold before the event.

Trump appeared with former Fox News personality Bill OReilly, who was fired from the network after charges of sexual harassment.

A supposed member of the public, in a tweet that later appeared to have been deleted, complained that the duo were an hour late and that there were a lot of empty seats.

Trumps especially boasts in a statement posted to his assistants’ Twitter account ahead of the event: See you in Sunrise, Fla. In a little while. … Large crowd! He signed it by President Trump.

Not surprisingly, Trump had nothing pleasant to say about President Joe Biden when he met OReilly on stage. But he called Barack Obama sharp and intelligent.

He also admitted that the world leaders he got along best with were tyrants. For some reason I got along really well with them, he added.

The event that fizzled out was similar to the failed Trumps rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, during last year’s presidential campaign when a mass of empty seats starred in the show.

People on TikTok bragged about making bogus reservations for the Tulsa rally as Trump organizers bragged that more than a million people have registered to attend.

The Florida event was the first of four rallies on the Trump and OReillys History Tour. The next event is Sunday in Orlando, where ticket sales have also reportedly been slow. The pair will end in Houston and Dallas next weekend.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

