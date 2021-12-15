Japanese ex-PM Abe: Chinese military adventure could be suicidal | Politics News





Shinzo Abes’ remarks follow on from an earlier comment in which he said any emergency in Taiwan would also mean an emergency for Tokyo.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged China not to provoke its neighbors or seek territorial expansion, saying any Chinese military adventure could be suicidal. Abe, who stepped down as Prime Minister last year but is still influential as leader of the largest faction in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, made the comment in a video post during a forum on the security. An adventure in military affairs, if pursued by an economy as huge as China, could be suicidal to say the least, Abe said on Tuesday. We must urge them not to pursue territorial expansion and to refrain from provoking, often intimidating, their neighbors as this should harm their own interests. China claims almost all of the energy-rich waters of the South China Sea, where it has established military outposts on man-made islands. The claim was declared without legal merit by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, a ruling that China has refused to recognize. Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also claim parts of the sea. In the East China Sea, China claims a group of uninhabited islets under Japanese administration. The dispute has plagued bilateral relations for years and fueled further tensions between neighboring countries. Abes’ remarks follow a comment this month that any emergency in Taiwan would mean an emergency for Japan as well as its security alliance with the United States, and Chinese President Xi Jinping should not misunderstand that. Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Hua Chunying called the earlier remark, made on December 1, a mistake and a violation of basic standards of bilateral relations. China also summoned the Japanese ambassador to Beijing following the remark. Abes’ comments openly questioned China’s sovereignty and cheekily supported Taiwan’s separatist forces, Hua said, quoted in news reports. Tension over China’s claimed Taiwan has increased as Xi seeks to assert his country’s claim to sovereignty over the democratically ruled island. His government says it wants peace but will defend itself if necessary. In recent months, Taipei has also accused Beijing of repeated incursions into its air defense zone, prompting Taiwan to jam its planes and warn China of further violations. Two Taiwan Air Force F-5E fighter jets drop flares during the annual Han Kuang, or Chinese Glory, exercises designed to test the army’s combat readiness on the North Coast. is islands [File: Simon Kwong/Reuters] Support for Taiwan In his message on Tuesday, Abe expressed support for Taiwan’s participation in a regional trade pact called the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the World Health Organization (WHO). The United States, Japan and other like-minded countries should work hard to bring Taiwan to international organizations of universal interest. WHO is at the top of the list, Abe said. Taiwan is one of China’s most sensitive issues. Beijing has never renounced the use of force to submit it to its authority. China considers the island as one of its provinces without the right to the trappings of a sovereign state. Taiwan says only its elected government can represent its people on the world stage.

