Ranatunga urges Prime Minister Imran Khan to teach ‘misguided’ individuals to respect everyone





ISLAMABAD: Sri Lankan cricketer Arjuna Ranatunga expressed hope that Prime Minister Imran Khan “will be able to teach the few misguided individuals within the Pakistani community to treat everyone with the same respect and same dignity that all human beings deserve ”.

In a moving letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “colleague and friend” following the horrific lynching of Priyantha Diyawadanage in Sialkot, Ranatunga, who played cricket alongside Prime Minister Khan and has in the past expressed great esteem for him , congratulated the Prime Minister. minister of “diligent efforts to bring justice to the barbaric and violent crime committed against Priyantha Diyawadanage”.

“As you have repeated in the media in recent days, such violent and self-defense behavior must be vigorously condemned,” Ranatunga wrote.

He went on to say that it is important for everyone to understand that violent behavior has been shown by “a small section of the population” and that “an entire nation should not be judged on the actions of a few, especially given the long-standing relationship between our two nations ”.

The 1996 World Cup-winning Sri Lankan captain said the bond between the two countries had “always been a bond of strength and solidarity.”

“When Sri Lanka was once desperate it was Pakistan supporting our soldiers, and in 1996 when other countries refused to come to Sri Lanka to compete in the Cricket World Cup due to the civil war In progress, Pakistan as well as other Asian countries like India have supported us and shown your support by coming to Sri Lanka with a collaborative Asian team ”, he recalled.

He reminded the Prime Minister that in gratitude for Pakistan’s continued support, “Sri Lankan cricketers have continued to participate in tournaments while other countries have refused to do so for security reasons. “.

Ranatunga, in the Prime Minister’s continued appreciation, said: “You have always been steadfast in the face of challenges, whether on the cricket pitch or in the political arena.

He said that since becoming Prime Minister, Prime Minister Khan had “carefully addressed some controversial issues in the country”.

“Likewise, I hope you will be able to teach the few misguided individuals in the Pakistani community to treat everyone with the same respect and dignity as all human beings,” the elder wrote. drummer.

Ultimately, Ranatunga said he once again wished to thank the prime minister for his “efforts to find all those guilty of this horrific crime and bring them to justice.”

“We Sri Lankans, as a nation, truly appreciate the feelings you have expressed regarding the future of the Diyawadanage family, and all contributions will go a long way in helping Priyantha’s wife and children,” he said. declared.

“Your continued support and the actions of the Pakistanis will go a long way in helping the family heal from this traumatic experience,” the cricketer concluded.

