PM Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra among the world’s most admired men and women 2021; see the full list here





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar are among the world’s most admired men in 2021, according to a YouGov poll released on Tuesday. Meanwhile, actresses Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Infosys Foundation president Sudha Murty are on the 2021 World’s Most Admired Women List.

YouGov is an international UK-based internet-based market research and data analytics company headquartered in the UK, with operations in Europe, North America, Middle East and Asia Pacific .

Describing the methodology of the survey, YouGov said it gathered open applications from panelists from 38 countries and territories, asking them simply: Thinking of people alive in the world today, [man or woman] do you admire the most?

This year’s study interviewed more than 42,000 people in 38 countries and territories to compile the list, he added.

Most Admired Men in the World 2021:

1. Barack Obama

2. Bill Gates

3. Xi Jinping

4. Cristiano Ronaldo

5. Jackie Chan

6. Elon Musk

7. Lionel Messi

8. Narendra Modi

9. Vladimir Putin

10. Jack Ma

11. Warren Buffett

12. Sachin Tendulkar

13. Donald Trump

14. Shahrukh Khan

15. Amitabh Bachchan

16. Pope Francis

17. Imran Khan

18. Virat Kohli

19. Andy Lau

20. Joe Biden

The world’s most admired women 2021

1. Michelle Obama

2. Angelina Jolie

3. Queen Elizabeth II

4. Oprah Winfrey

5. Scarlett Johansson

6. Emma Watson

7. Taylor Swift

8. Angela Merkel

9. Malala Yousafzai

10. Priyanka Chopra

11. Kamala Harris

12. Hillary Clinton

13. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

14. Sudha Murty

15. Greta Thunberg

16. Melania Trump

17. Lisa

18. Liu Yifei

19. Yang Mi

20. Jacinda Ardern

Posted on: Tuesday December 14th, 2021 10:28 PM IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freepressjournal.in/india/pm-modi-shah-rukh-khan-virat-kohli-priyanka-chopra-among-worlds-most-admired-men-and-women-2021-check-out-full-list-here The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

