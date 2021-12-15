Looks like Trump screened Don Jr.s calls during the Capitol attack





On Monday night, while arguing that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows should face criminal contempt of Congress, the House panel investigating Jan.6 dropped a bomb that will render them future Mar-a-Lago gatherings even more troublesome than they probably already are. are. Arguing that the White House knew exactly what was going on here on Capitol Hill during the deadly insurgency, Representative Liz Cheney revealed that, along with a handful of Fox News hosts, Donald Trump Jr. sent a series of texts to Meadows insisting that his father needed to speak out against the violence. He needs to condemn this shit ASAP. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough, Don Jr. wrote in a message to Meadows, according to Cheney, the committee vice-chair. I push hard. I agree, Meadows replied, to which Junior replied: We need an Oval Office address. He has to lead now. He went too far and got out of hand.

Obviously, Donald Trump was not in charge, and it was only hours after the attack began that he released a video essentially saying the insurgency was justified, telling the bloodthirsty crowd You are very special and we love you, which he followed with a tweet which read: These are the things and events that occur when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremonious and viciously stripped of great patriots who have been treated badly and unfairly for so long. Go home with love and in peace. Remember this day forever!

But the messages help paint a picture of that day, raising new questions and answering others. For example, in the first category, it seems pretty clear, as Cheney noted, that not only was the White House fully aware of the gravity of the situation, but the President himself was as well. So why didn’t he take action? Was it because things were going exactly as he wanted them to and he was hoping his supporters would actually succeed in blocking the certification of Joe Bidens’ victory? Of course, it looks like it! (Here, let’s recall that on January 8, Republican Senator Ben Sasse said in an interview that senior White House officials told him that as the insurgency unfolded, Trump was walking around the House. Blanche, confused as to why the other members of his team weren’t as excited as he was, as you had rioters pushing against the Capitol Police, trying to get into the building. It was happening. . He was delighted.)

Then there is the question of the content of Don Jr.’s pleadings, which to Trumpologists ring completely irrelevant. Don Jr. condemning violence? The same Don Jr. who proudly poses with the carcasses and severed body parts of the animals he just slaughtered? Don Jr., the guy whose reaction to the tragic death of a woman on a movie set is to sell T-shirts that say: Guns don’t kill people, Alec Baldwin kill people? By urging his father (via an intermediary) to denounce the violence, Don Jr … did he do something good for once in his life? And the answer is: maybe, in a way, with a giant, flaming asterisk! Because let’s not forget that earlier today, during the rally at the Ellipse, Junior told GOP lawmakers: You have an opportunity today. You can be a hero, or you can be a zero. And the choice is yours. But we are all watching. The whole world is watching, folks. Choose wisely.

Finally, there is the question of why Don Jr. was trying to communicate with this father through Meadows. Yes, Trump was the leader of the free world at the time, but surely most presidents advise their staff that their children’s calls should be made, especially if they are important. Did Junior first try to contact his father directly, only to find himself tested? Did he realize from the start that Trump, who never seemed particularly fond of his namesake, would not listen to him and then decided to try Meadows as a secondary channel? After all of this, will Trump change his phone number and forget to give it to his son? Don Jr. has been unusually quiet on Twitter for the past couple of days, but maybe hell will fill us soon.

Meanwhile, at Fox News …

The gang is just going to pretend that those text messages to Mark Meadows from Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, and Brian Kilmeade never happened, which makes sense given their downplaying of the insurgency over the next 11 months.

Rep Jamie Raskin reminds Marjorie Taylor Greene of GOP dictator fetish

You’ll never believe it, but Trump is still fighting to keep his tax returns out of the hands of Congress

