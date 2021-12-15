Politics
3 YouTubers reportedly arrested in Turkey after posting interviews with people critical of the country’s financial crisis
Lindsay dodgson
Turkish authorities have arrested YouTubers after questioning people on the streets, The Independent reported.
Citizen journalists asked people how the current economic situation in the country is impacting their lives.
A day earlier, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called social media a threat to democracy.
Three YouTube personalities were arrested in Turkey’s Antalya province on Sunday after asking foreigners about their economic concerns as the value of the country’s currency continues to fall, The independent reported.
In tweets, YouTubers said they were interviewing people on the streets to make their voices heard amid the financial crisis. The Turkish lira has fallen 40% since September and hit an all-time low, The Financial Times reported on Monday.
YouTuber Hasan Kksoy, who runs the YouTube channel Kendine Muhabir (which translates to Self Correspondent), said in a tweet translated into English that he was taken out of bed “like a terrorist” and arrested “for giving a microphone to the public”.
Arif Kocabyk | and Turan’s rule were also arrested, according to local media outlet Turkey Purge, which monitors human rights violations in the country. On their respective YouTube channels, the men asked people about the country’s economy and its impact on their finances. A fourth YouTuber, Mehmet Koyuncu, tweeted that he had not been arrested but that the police had contacted him.
Turkey Purge reported that YouTubers were accused of “denigrating the state and the government.”
Erol Onderoglu, Turkish representative for Reporters Without Borders, an organization that promotes the right to freedom of information, told The Independent that if YouTubers and independent journalists could use training on how to publish interviews without breaking local rules, “there is a clear audience enjoying hearing about the concerns of people on the streets.
In a recent speech, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called social media “the main source of threats to democracy today” and said he would crack down on internet media to “fight disinformation and propaganda”, with penalties up to five years in prison, Al Jazeera reported. .
Critics say it could tighten restrictions on free speech. Freedom House’s human rights organization 2021 Internet Freedom Report, which analyzes internet freedom around the world, called Turkey “not free”, noting the widespread filtering or removal of online content that criticized the government.
According tothe Stockholm Center for Press Freedom, 72 journalists are currently in prison in Turkey and 89 are awaiting trial.
Kksoy, Kocabyk and Kural have been released, according to the Independent, but are under house arrest.
A post shared by Hasan Koksoy (@kendinemuhabir)
Corresponding broadcast live on YouTube on Monday. Automatically translated captions appear to show him saying that his house has been searched and his family’s phones and computers have been confiscated.
Sheep said in a tweet translated into English that he and his fellow journalists were trying to “make the voices of the street people heard in the palace”.
“WE WILL NOT BE SILENT!” He continued. “We will continue to speak for those who spend the night hungry!”
A Turkish government communications representative could not be reached immediately.
