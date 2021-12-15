Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin named above Joe Biden on 2021 ‘most admired’ list





Faced with declining popularity polls in the United States, President Joe Biden was eclipsed by Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in a 2021 global “Most Admired” people survey.

In the online poll, YouGov asked 42,000 people in more than three dozen countries to rank the public figures they admire the most. At the end of his first year as president, Biden was ranked the 20th most admired man.

He was a new entry on the annual roster, but he lagged behind his Oval Office predecessor Donald Trump, who finished 13th with two more spots than in 2020.

Higher in the rankings, Russian President Vladimir Putin is ninth, up three places from 2020, while former President Obama retains his first place, after ousting longtime incumbent Bill Gates in 2020, with Microsoft’s second man this time around.

Left: Former President Donald Trump waves ahead of a World Series game on October 30, 2021 in Atlanta. President Joe Biden delivers brief remarks before a meeting in the State Dining Room of the White House on December 9, 2021. Right: Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during the Week of the Week plenary meeting Russian Energy 2001, October 13, 2021, in Moscow. Getty Images

Chinese President Xi Jinping retained his third place, while footballer Cristiano Ronaldo moved up two places to fourth.

Space X founder Elon Musk, who was just named Time magazine’s 2021 Person of the Year, dropped from three spots to sixth. Billionaire investor and philanthropist Warren Buffett was a new entry at No. 11.

The methodology involved YouGov asking panelists from 38 countries the question “think of people living in the world today, which [man or woman] do you admire the most? “

Lists of 20 men and 20 women who had been nominated in at least four countries were compiled, with up to 10 local figures added to the group for some countries.

Once the shortlists were established, respondents could make a number of selections when asked “Who do you really admire?” And a choice when asked, “Who do you admire most?” “

The two numbers were combined to get the results which, according to YouGov, were a snapshot of the opinion of the countries that make up more than 70 percent of the world’s population.

“By asking respondents two questions, we can understand both the breadth (i.e. global reach) and intensity of a person’s support,” YouGov said in its press release. .

Former first lady Michelle Obama retained her first place in the women’s list, ahead of actress and activist Angelina Jolie and Queen Elizabeth II who, in second and third, retained their 2020 positions.

Angela Merkel, who has just stepped down as German Chancellor, moved up four places in eighth. Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris was a new entry at number 11, a spot ahead of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Another former first lady, Melania Trump, was 16th, up three places from 2020, while the top 20 was a new entry, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

