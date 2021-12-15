Donald Trumps Bible photoshoot was Ivanka’s idea, new book says





Donald Trump’s much-criticized Bible photoshoot at St Johns Church last summer was the idea of ​​his daughter Ivanka Trumps, according to a new book by former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

The photoshoot took place on June 1, 2020, during nationwide anti-racism protests in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

During the demonstrations, a small fire broke out in the basement of the church and damaged the nursery. Mr Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, suggested that a photoshoot at the church would signal law and order to prevail and send a message to believers.

Ivanka Trump also suggested her father lead a group of his closest associates and counselors at St Johns Church, Meadows wrote in The Chief’s Chief, published Dec. 7, according to Religion News Service.

It didn’t surprise me that of all the historic buildings around Lafayette Square, these rioters are attacking a sacred place of worship, Mr Meadows says in his book. It all seemed terribly in line with the brand to them.

Ahead of the photoshoot, which saw the president stand in front of a St Johns Church sign holding a copy of the Bible, authorities gassed peaceful protesters in Lafayette Park. Eleven minutes later, Mr. Trump walked through the park to the church. Among those evacuated from the region were a priest and a seminarian.

The expulsion of the protesters was seen as an affront to the First Amendment right to freedom of assembly.

I have never been more ashamed. I am honestly really disgusted. I have a stomach ache. And they all celebrate it. They are very, very proud of themselves, a senior White House official told Axios after the event.

But the Home Office watchdog later claimed that police violently evicting protesters in June 2020 must allow a contractor to install security fences. However, the watchdog said police were at fault for not giving dispersal warnings to protesters.

Due to its proximity to the White House, St Johns has been visited by all incumbent presidents since its construction in 1816 and is referred to as the Presidents’ Church.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/meadows-ivanka-trump-bible-photo-op-b1975904.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos