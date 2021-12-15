Blinken touts US strategic malevolence with fine words: Global Times editorial

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (left) walks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Photo: VCG

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday delivered a speech in Indonesia, the first stop on his Southeast Asia tour, to promote “the United States’ commitment to the security and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific “. He once again hypocritically developed the concept of a “free and open Indo-Pacific,” claiming that the United States will defend the rules-based order and that its goal is “not to keep any country on the ground. C rather, it is to protect the right of all countries to choose their own path, without coercion, without intimidation. ” He also said the United States hopes to avoid conflict in the Indo-Pacific region.

Blinken’s casual speech sounds as sweet as a song. He fully exploited the tactics of Western politicians of using “noble vocabularies” to deliver strategic malevolence. Watch how the mainstream Western media interpreted Blinken’s visit to Southeast Asia and his speech. AFP reported that Washington is seeking to strengthen alliances against China’s growing power. The Guardian also made similar comments. Reuters, the BBC and numerous other media said Blinken’s visit showed Southeast Asia had become a “key battleground” for Sino-US competition. Bloomberg’s report was titled “Blinken Blows Up China, Seeks to Rally US Allies in Asia.”

China’s rapid development has given a great boost to the prosperity of Southeast Asia. As a result, China has become the biggest trading partner of almost all Southeast Asian countries, and Chinese investment in these countries has also increased sharply. The expansion of China’s influence in Southeast Asia is a natural process, a side product of the expansion of cooperation, and is geographically inevitable. Although China has maritime disputes with Vietnam and the Philippines, and some countries in the region have security concerns over China’s rise to power, these have not affected the overall situation of China. China’s deepening cooperation with ASEAN members.

From the pivot towards Asia-Pacific to the current Indo-Pacific strategy, the United States has promoted purely geopolitical plans. Washington has dramatically increased its military presence in the South China Sea, increased its visibility in the region, and intervened in the region’s political process. All of these acts are aimed at China and aimed at suppressing China’s rise to power.

In other words, the cooperation between China and the countries of Southeast Asia is a goal in itself. China-ASEAN cooperation is the real foundation and engine of regional prosperity. However, the United States has come to cooperate with the wrong intention. It is a question of destroying the original ecology of development and cooperation of the region, of digging a geopolitical divide there and of trying to make geopolitics the main theme of international relations in the region.

Everyone across the world is aware of this. Everyone knows that the United States wants to make Southeast Asia a strategic barrier to contain China. Although the United States touts slogans such as “democracy”, “rules” and “freedom,” what it is actually doing is widening divisions and suspicions in the region and attempting to amplify every dispute. . What the United States most hopes to see is chaos in the region, with the aim of increasing its deep involvement in the region and creating dependency of regional countries on it.

China sees Southeast Asia from the point of view of development and good neighborliness, while the United States sees the region from the point of view of global strategy. While this is a “prescribed practice” for the United States, as a superpower, to maintain its hegemony, it does not matter much value judgments. But it is necessary for countries in the region to keep their eyes open to understand what the United States is pursuing and what consequences it may trigger, in order to avoid a destructive effect generated by American policies.

It is understandable that the countries of Southeast Asia have concerns about the rise of China and that they are ready to see the United States, an outside country, play a balancing role in the region. The United States is like a sleeping pill. Taking a little less or taking half a tablet will help some people to sleep more comfortably.

However, the side effects of sleeping pills are real. The excess leads to heavy addiction, then causes damage by going from half a pill to one or even two. Southeast Asian countries must work with China to maintain a positive neighborhood and promote healthier relations in a way that benefits all parties and the region. The region cannot be controlled by the sleeping pills supplied by the United States, which are essentially opium.

No country in the region is constrained by China, with its political systems and economic development models totally independent from China. Rather, it is the United States that constantly tries to influence the development trajectory of Southeast Asian countries, acting as the greatest external force in the internal affairs of countries in the region.

The region demands capabilities to manage the US presence and make it as harmless as possible. American “domination” in the region must be avoided, because if it happened, all countries in the region would become tools of the United States to realize their global interests.