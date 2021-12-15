In Varanasi, PM Modi meets CM BJP, asks them to show how BJP model transforms states: The Tribune India





Vibha sharma Tribune press service New Delhi, September 14 On a day when he inaugurated his dream project, Sri Kashi Viswanath Dham, held a meeting with the chief ministers of the BJP and made midnight visits to his constituency of Lok Sabha in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Tuesday at a civil service for the celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan’s 98th birthday at Swarved Mahamandir Dham in Umraha Gram and chaired a conclave of chief ministers in Uttar Pradesh, linked to the elections. “Su-raj” (good governance) is as important for the country as “swaraj”, declared the Prime Minister during Yog Sansthan. Later, addressing the CMs, the Prime Minister reportedly asked them to focus firmly on good governance, maintain a link with state leaders and cadres, present a “unified BJP family” and ” models of good governance ”of party-led states across the country, particularly in states heading to the polls next year. Sources said the Prime Minister asked CMs to “present the good governance work of BJP governments” and “how the BJP development model is transforming states”. The PM also called on the CMs to speed up development work by removing bottlenecks, to maintain a schedule of infrastructure projects and to ensure that the implementation of social protection programs is done in a smooth manner. appropriate and that the benefits reach the target groups. According to sources, the prime minister collected comments from each of the chief ministers regarding development work in the respective states and “patiently heard the problems and obstacles.” “The Prime Minister was worried about plans in states going to the polls next year and explained how to speed them up. The meeting gave us all ample opportunity to discuss the issue, ”said one of the CMs. Apparently, the CMs, who also participated in the temple functions and tours, will offer prayers to Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya on Wednesday. They were “invited to go to Ayodhya with their spouses for a Ram Lalla darshan,” the sources said. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya will accompany the CMs on their visit to Ayodhya. The conference brought together the principal ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, ‘Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. BJP President JP Nadda was also present. The sources said the MCs made individual presentations on “good governance” and projects that have helped change lives in their respective states. Discussions also took place on central government plans and their implementation, the COVID pandemic situation and the Omicron variant. Key points * The Mukhyamantri Parishad focused on sharing good governance practices for the well-being of citizens * PM urged governments to prioritize ‘ease of living’ * Reaffirming the principle of “minimum government, maximum governance”, the Prime Minister urged states to remove laws that have become archaic and reduce compliance burdens * PM called for governance to be data driven to ensure last mile delivery, speed and transparency * Prime Minister urged states to work on “One District, One Product” as one of the ways to boost economic opportunities and become Aatmanirbhar * The Prime Minister insisted on the need to strengthen Poshan Abhiyan and fight against the threat of malnutrition and popularize the culture of sport and fitness among young people

