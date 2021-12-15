Vladimir Putin-Xi Jinping to hold virtual meeting on NATO, US amid boycott and sanctions threats





Almost a week after the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the American president, he will meet with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Wednesday (December 15th). According to a New York Post report, the central agenda for the meeting will be rising tensions between Moscow and Ukraine, aggressive rhetoric from NATO and the United States, and some regional issues. “The situation in international affairs, especially on the European continent, is very, very tense and, of course, requires a discussion among the allies, between Moscow and Beijing. We see very, very aggressive rhetoric, both from NATO and the United States of America, this requires our discussion with the Chinese side, ”Sputnik news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying. In addition, the main objective of the meeting, Peskov said the leaders of the two nations will also share their views on other key issues such as energy and bilateral relations. It should be mentioned that US President Joe Biden held a virtual meeting with Putin. last week, when the two leaders exchanged sharp views on the Ukrainian issue. In addition, the leaders discussed China’s recent land claims in the South China Sea and Taiwan’s status. According to US intelligence, around 70,000 Russian troops are being pressed close to the Ukrainian border by Putin and the forces are said to have made all the preparations to “invade Ukraine” next year. In response, POTUS warned Putin to face “serious repercussions” if Moscow tries to invade Ukraine or destabilize the government of the day. G7 leaders also warned Putin on Ukraine issue Earlier on Sunday, the top diplomats of the Group of Seven (G7) tabled a proposal to penalize Russia if it invades Ukraine, The Guardian reported. British Foreign Minister Liz Truss said the Intergovernmental Policy Forum had prepared all the documents needed to invoke anti-money laundering laws, according to the British daily. During the summit, ministers from six other countries also agreed on the UK’s position and added that they faced disruptive behavior from Russia. Countries noted that it was unbearable to accept a country that wanted to change the border of another nation, according to The Guardian. 16. (With contribution from ANI) Image: AP

