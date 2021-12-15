Su-raj as important as swaraj for India: PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Varanasi (Photo via BJP Twitter) Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that good governance (su-raj) is as important to India as autonomy (swaraj). On the second day of his visit to Varanasi, Modi attended Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan’s 98th birthday celebrations at Swarved Mahamandir and addressed a rally. He was accompanied by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath. Earlier today, Modi also chaired a meeting with chief ministers of BJP-led states in the city. Welcoming the development work in his parliamentary constituency, Modi said the city “gives a new direction to the country” by embracing the newness of the old one. The development of Banaras, he added, also had a “positive effect” on visitors. “Compared to 2014-15, the number of tourists visiting here doubled in 2019-20. During the 2019-20 COVID-19 period, more than 30 lakhs of people have come and gone from Babatpur Airport alone,” did he declare. Modi who visited Banaras station late on Monday evening also noted the development work that has been undertaken there. “The beautification work that has been done in Gaudolie has become a sight to see,” he said, quoted by the BJP’s Twitter account. Addressing the event at Swarved Mahamandir Dham in Umraha, Modi urged people to pass certain resolutions – to build momentum over the next two years – in accordance with Sadhguru’s resolutions as well as the country’s wishes. j “One resolution can be this – we have to educate the girl, develop her skills too. Together with their families, those who can take responsibility in society, they should also take responsibility for developing the skills of one or two poor girls, ”he said. A day earlier, after inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Modi had proposed three sankalps for the Indian people. “I want three resolutions from you, not for you, but for our country – cleanliness (swachhta), creation and innovation (sridien) and continued efforts to create an autonomous India, ”he said. Sadguru gave a mantra during the freedom movement – from Swadeshi. Now the nation has launched the “Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission”. Trade and local products are strengthened … the local becomes global, “Modi said on Tuesday. During his address, he also referred to several initiatives that have been undertaken in recent years. “Today, the recognition that tradition, culture and civilization of India have received globally is a matter of pride and joy for every Indian,” added CM Yogi Adityanath.

