Mission is to form a government, not just defeat Congress: ex-Punjab CM Amarinder





Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Tuesday that the mission of his party, the Punjab Lok Congress, is to form the next state government, not just defeat the ruling Congress.

Addressing a meeting of party workers and office officials here, Singh said he was overwhelmed by the response he was receiving from across the state.

He said that very soon several deputies and former parliamentarians from the three main political parties – Congress, Aam Aadmi party and Shiromani Akali Dal – will join his party.

“We will soon have a similar function but on a large scale because several leaders will join us,” said a party statement quoting it.

Punjab assembly ballots are expected early next year.

Sharing his party’s platform, Singh said he was not there just to become chief minister again.

“My mission is not only to save the Punjab, but to rekindle its past glory,” he said, referring to some urgent problems the state is currently facing.

The former chief minister pointed out that the Punjab was under massive debt of around Rs 5 lakh crore, which is around 70 percent of the state’s total gross domestic product (GSDP).

He said it would take generations to pay off and corrective action needed to be taken immediately.

He also wondered where his successor, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, was going to find the money for the populist announcements.

“Probably he knows Congress is not going to come back and let the next government bear the brunt,” said Singh, who faced an unceremonious exit from the state government in September.

He said that the Punjab can no longer depend on agriculture and needs a modern industry for which investments are needed.

He said that until September, Rs 1 lakh crore had already been invested in the state.

Referring to the threat from the neighboring country, the former chief minister said India does not want enmity with any country.

Singh said that he personally has nothing against the Pakistani people, but that he has issues with the Pakistani government and its military sponsoring terrorism and killing our soldiers at the borders.

Singh said 83 Punjabi soldiers have been killed in the past five years. “Imagine the total number of casualties across the country,” he said, while adding that under such circumstances no true Indian can claim that Imran Khan and Pakistani military leader General Qamar Bajwa, are his friends.

“If you are friends with such people, which you proudly claim, you are not a sympathizer of the country,” he said, referring to public statements by the leader of the Punjab Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu, claiming that Imran Khan was his friend.

Referring to the plight of the state’s other political parties, Singh said Congress was in a state of civil war with the outgoing chief minister and the CPC chairman pulling in different directions, workers and leaders feeling confused. and ignorant of what to do and who to follow.

The AAP was down, with half of its lawmakers deserting the party and others ready to leave, Singh said.

Regarding the Akali Dal, he said that they had not yet regained their marks after being punished by people, as it was during their tenure that the sacrilegious incidents took place in 2015 and they did not take no measurement.

Moreover, he added that the farmers were not going to forgive them for supporting the repealed farm laws initially, although they later withdrew.

Drawing up his party’s plan of action, he said the Punjab Lok Congress would make a seat adjustment with the BJP.

He said the BJP was also in consultation with Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, who heads Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

He hopes that the seat adjustment will be settled soon and that the new government will monitor and protect the interests of the state at all costs.

(Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/politics/mission-is-to-form-govt-not-just-defeat-congress-ex-punjab-cm-amarinder-121121401319_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos