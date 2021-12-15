Turkish lira slips again after falling to record high





The currency slipped as much as 4% on Tuesday after collapsing to 7% on Monday.

The currency has lost almost half of its value against the dollar this year [Getty]

The Turkish lira lost as much as 4% on Tuesday in even more volatile trade after falling to all-time lows the day before amid concerns over President Tayyip Erdogan’s risky new economic policy and the prospect of a further decline in prices. interest rate this week. The struggling currency, which has lost nearly half of its value against the dollar this year, hit 14.4 per dollar before narrowing its losses to 14.3450 by 10:42 GMT. On Monday, the pound fell as much as 7% to a record high of almost 15 before retreating after the central bank (TCMB) intervened for the fourth time in two weeks to support it. “When we look at yesterday’s transactions, we see an increase in volumes with a strong demand for foreign currency from the locals,” said a forex trader at a bank. “Fears that the TCMB will continue to lower interest rates triggers an expectation of continued losses for the pound, so it is difficult to make an optimistic outlook for the pound. “ The domestic difficulties arise against a backdrop of uneasy global markets. The dollar strengthened ahead of a key Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday, with investors considering the possibility of it starting to raise interest rates in 2022. The fall in the pound was sparked by the 400 basis point rate cuts by the Turkish Central Bank since September, aggressive monetary easing carried out under pressure from Erdogan. With Turkish profits eroding heavily, Erdogan held talks with central bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu, finance minister Nureddin Nebati and state bank executives on Monday, but no official announcement was made to following discussions. Erdogan has repeatedly advocated for rate cuts as he promotes a new economic plan that prioritizes growth, credit, production and exports, despite widespread criticism of the policy from economists and opposition politicians. With the massive sale of lire weighing on the existing budget with pending salary increases and other new spending, the government is expected to present parliament with a supplementary budget for next year soon, two officials said. Last week, the central bank acted to keep the pound below 14, but dropped that level on Monday. Depreciation is fueling inflation in the large emerging market economy which relies heavily on imports. Despite a jump in inflation to 21.3% last month, the bank is expected to cut the rate by another 100 basis points on Thursday, according to a Reuters survey. Interventions in the foreign exchange market constitute an additional risk for a central bank which not only relaxes its policy but which has also exhausted its foreign exchange reserves. Three traders estimated that the central bank sold between $ 2 billion and $ 2.5 billion in interventions as of Monday alone. According to calculations by bankers analyzing official data, sales worth $ 2.5 billion were made in the first three efforts last week. (Reuters)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.alaraby.co.uk/news/turkish-lira-slides-again-after-tumbling-record-low The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos