Xi-Putin meeting took place today after Russia and China were excluded from Biden summit | World news





Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Wednesday, their second virtual session this year, days after the two countries were excluded from a democracy summit hosted by US President Joe Biden in what experts call symptomatic of a rift between influential blocks. Amid escalating tensions with Western powers, China and Russia are strengthening their ties; In recent times, the two countries have focused much of their bilateral relations on trade, in particular on energy. Beijing and Moscow also share similar foreign policy approaches towards Iran, Syria and Venezuela, according to Reuters news agency, and have recently relaunched efforts to lift United Nations sanctions. against North Korea. Read also | Russia, China top list as G7 ministers call for unity against authoritarianism Long discussions on foreign policy, in view of the rise in global tensions on the Russian-Ukrainian border, are expected to take place on Wednesday during the virtual meeting between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the day before that prime ministers will discuss a host of international issues at the next online meeting, including aggressive NATO and US rhetoric regarding the Ukraine. The situation in international affairs, especially on the European continent, is very, very tense, and of course requires discussions between the allies, between Moscow and Beijing, said the Kremlin spokesman quoted by the Sputnik news agency. . We see very, very aggressive rhetoric, both from NATO and from the United States of America, that requires our discussion with the Chinese side. According to Peskov, the two countries will also discuss regional issues, energy and bilateral relations. It should be noted that China had received significant amounts of coal from its northern neighbor amid an exhausting shortage of fossil fuel stocks this year, another indicator that the two nations are coming together in a bid to consolidate against it. influence of the West. Read also | American democracy, weapon of mass destruction: China criticizes the world summit Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, meanwhile, did not reveal what the two prime ministers would discuss, but said full details of the meeting would be released afterwards. At the meeting, the two heads of state will make a comprehensive review of Sino-Russian relations and cooperation in various fields this year and will make high-level plans for the development of bilateral relations next year, he said. -he declares. However, Beijing’s position on Ukraine is not yet clear, although the situation on the border continues to worsen. Moscow has repeatedly refuted US allegations of preparations for an invasion while expressing concerns about the transfer of NATO military equipment near Russian borders and the increase in the number of Western instructors in the Donbass. Russia has also said it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/xiputin-meet-lined-up-today-after-both-russia-china-left-out-of-biden-summit-101639531231867.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos