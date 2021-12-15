BJP Senior Leader Dr Vijay Jolly praises PM Modi, calls change in farmers’ policy a sign of vibrant democracy

Vijay Jolly, member of the National Executive Committee of the ruling Bharatiya Janata party, praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under whose leadership, he said, India was flourishing as a democracy. Evidence of this, he argued, was the decision to withdraw legislation that had led to massive year-long protests by Indian farmers that gained worldwide attention and protests in several countries by farmers. members of the Indian diaspora.

Dr Jolly, who was interviewed by ITV Gold on December 13, 2021, was on an overseas trip touching countries in the Caribbean and the United States, which he said was meant to be diplomacy of people-to-people friendship. , of Indians reaching out to the world, featuring a vibrant India, a progressive India, a friendly India.

Asked about the farmer protests which have now been withdrawn by organizers after Prime Minister Modi pledged the new laws would be repealed, Jolly embarked on a vigorous defense of the decision.

This is the first time in democratic India, legislation that was passed by the Indian Parliament, for the benefit of the Indian farming community by the government of the day, passed by Lok Sabha as well as the Upper House of Parliament, was withdrawn.

I would like to greet my Prime Minister Mr. Modi, and his government, who see this after certain layers of the agricultural community who have expressed their dissatisfaction, who were not happy (sic); sensing their discontent and annoyance, he chose to take a path to reach all strata of Indian society, be it farmers, farmers, traders, middlemen, and I’m sure that is the This is why Prime Minister Modi and the Bharatiya Janata party won a full majority in the 2014 parliamentary elections with 280 seats, and repeated this performance in the 2019 elections, with over 320 seats, Jolly said.

It is the inclusive approach, it is the people-centered approach of the Bharatiya Janata Party under the leadership of Narendra Damodardas Modi that has won it popularity, Jolly said.

This is not a survey decision. It is a decision of a government which has a full mandate in the Indian Parliament and which takes every decision taking into account the emotions, the demands of the people and the current context, taking care of a particular section of the farming community linked to Punjab and Haryana, he said in light of some analysts saying the withdrawal of the laws was a sign of the charismatic prime minister’s declining popularity and in light of future elections.

I am sure it will go a long way in the progressive agriculture and farming policies of the Republic of India now and in the future, he said.

When asked if, as a former member of Delhi’s legislature, he had interacted with farmers who had reached the capital, Jolly lambasted criticism of the current government.

I heard on the roof – India is no longer democratic. Under the Modis government, voices are strangled, there is no democracy in India, he noted.

And if that had been true, farmers would not have been allowed to protest in the streets of Delhi, outside the Lal Qila (Red Fort), pulling up the Indian flag, Jolly said.

But the patience exercised by the Delhi police, by the Indian army, by the Indian government, by the Bharatiya Janata party, speaks volumes about the total openness of Indian society in which dissent, in what support, are the two elements of democracy.

People can shout, people can support, people can object and people can propose, he continued. This is the best part of Indian democracy that has come to the world point of view, from the time of Narendra Modi government to the present time, he said.

Jolly reached the United States after visiting Suriname, Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago, countries with large populations of Indian descent. He said he had met President Chandrikapersad Santokhi of Suriname; President Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo of Guyana; and Trinidad Tobago Foreign Minister Albert Ramdin and other ministers.

He said that in Guyana he saw the good work done by Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Sanatan Dharam and other groups in Guyana.

In the United States, he said, he addressed a gathering of 2,000 people at the BAPS Community Temple celebrating the 100e centenary of Pramukh Swami.