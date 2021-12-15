Politics
BJP Senior Leader Dr Vijay Jolly praises PM Modi, calls change in farmers’ policy a sign of vibrant democracy
Vijay Jolly, member of the National Executive Committee of the ruling Bharatiya Janata party, praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under whose leadership, he said, India was flourishing as a democracy. Evidence of this, he argued, was the decision to withdraw legislation that had led to massive year-long protests by Indian farmers that gained worldwide attention and protests in several countries by farmers. members of the Indian diaspora.
Dr Jolly, who was interviewed by ITV Gold on December 13, 2021, was on an overseas trip touching countries in the Caribbean and the United States, which he said was meant to be diplomacy of people-to-people friendship. , of Indians reaching out to the world, featuring a vibrant India, a progressive India, a friendly India.
Asked about the farmer protests which have now been withdrawn by organizers after Prime Minister Modi pledged the new laws would be repealed, Jolly embarked on a vigorous defense of the decision.
This is the first time in democratic India, legislation that was passed by the Indian Parliament, for the benefit of the Indian farming community by the government of the day, passed by Lok Sabha as well as the Upper House of Parliament, was withdrawn.
I would like to greet my Prime Minister Mr. Modi, and his government, who see this after certain layers of the agricultural community who have expressed their dissatisfaction, who were not happy (sic); sensing their discontent and annoyance, he chose to take a path to reach all strata of Indian society, be it farmers, farmers, traders, middlemen, and I’m sure that is the This is why Prime Minister Modi and the Bharatiya Janata party won a full majority in the 2014 parliamentary elections with 280 seats, and repeated this performance in the 2019 elections, with over 320 seats, Jolly said.
It is the inclusive approach, it is the people-centered approach of the Bharatiya Janata Party under the leadership of Narendra Damodardas Modi that has won it popularity, Jolly said.
This is not a survey decision. It is a decision of a government which has a full mandate in the Indian Parliament and which takes every decision taking into account the emotions, the demands of the people and the current context, taking care of a particular section of the farming community linked to Punjab and Haryana, he said in light of some analysts saying the withdrawal of the laws was a sign of the charismatic prime minister’s declining popularity and in light of future elections.
I am sure it will go a long way in the progressive agriculture and farming policies of the Republic of India now and in the future, he said.
When asked if, as a former member of Delhi’s legislature, he had interacted with farmers who had reached the capital, Jolly lambasted criticism of the current government.
I heard on the roof – India is no longer democratic. Under the Modis government, voices are strangled, there is no democracy in India, he noted.
And if that had been true, farmers would not have been allowed to protest in the streets of Delhi, outside the Lal Qila (Red Fort), pulling up the Indian flag, Jolly said.
But the patience exercised by the Delhi police, by the Indian army, by the Indian government, by the Bharatiya Janata party, speaks volumes about the total openness of Indian society in which dissent, in what support, are the two elements of democracy.
People can shout, people can support, people can object and people can propose, he continued. This is the best part of Indian democracy that has come to the world point of view, from the time of Narendra Modi government to the present time, he said.
Jolly reached the United States after visiting Suriname, Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago, countries with large populations of Indian descent. He said he had met President Chandrikapersad Santokhi of Suriname; President Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo of Guyana; and Trinidad Tobago Foreign Minister Albert Ramdin and other ministers.
He said that in Guyana he saw the good work done by Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Sanatan Dharam and other groups in Guyana.
In the United States, he said, he addressed a gathering of 2,000 people at the BAPS Community Temple celebrating the 100e centenary of Pramukh Swami.
Sources
2/ https://www.newsindiatimes.com/senior-bjp-leader-dr-vijay-jolly-extols-pm-modi-calls-farmers-policy-change-a-sign-of-vibrant-democracy/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]