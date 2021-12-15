Prosecutors investigate if Trump lied to his own accountants: NYT





Prosecutors are investigating whether Trump lied to his own accountants, The New York Times reported. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. is investigating the Trump Organization for fraud. The Times reported that his office recently interviewed one of Trump’s accountants and a banker. Loading Something is loading.

The news comes as investigators from Manhattan District Attorney’s Office Cyrus Vance Jr. continue their multi-year investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization misrepresented his finances with lenders and investors .

Prosecutors discovered that accountants prepared financial statements that were given to lenders and investors based on information provided to them by the Trump Organization, the Times reported.

Sources close to the investigation told The Times that Vance Jr.’s office recently questioned one of Trump’s accountants in front of a grand jury, as well as his longtime banker.

The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James is also investigating the Trump organization, the Times reported. Vance’s office prosecutors are working with James’ office to see if the former president “picked” favorable financial information to present to lenders while ignoring adverse data.

Last month, Insider’s Eliza Relman and Jacob Shamsian reported that the two offices were investigating whether the Trump Organization intentionally gave government officials and potential lenders dramatically different property valuations.

While Trump may not have personally prepared the data for the accountants, the Times reported that the documents reviewed showed his approval.

“Donald J. Trump is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America,” wrote his accountants in a cover letter attached to the statements in 2011 and 2012 , according to The Times report.

The outlet reported that prosecutors were seeking to determine whether the financial statements were based on Trump’s own “exaggerated claims”, which could serve as evidence that he intended to mislead his own accountants and lenders.

However, the Times added that Trump had placed warnings in the submitted documents indicating that the said data had not been audited or authenticated and that such warnings could aid his defense.

A spokesperson for Vance’s office declined to comment.

Trump’s representatives did not respond to Insider’s request for comment at the time of publication.

