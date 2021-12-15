New research may hold the key to tackling g

The University of Bristol in the UK is today [15 December] the launch of an ambitious research project that promises to tackle common drivers of obesity and undernutrition in China and Southeast Asia.

Malnutrition is the leading cause of disease and death globally and in Southeast Asia and carries significant social and economic burdens.

The multinational project: Systems Actions to Malnutrition in All Its Forms in Chinese and Southeast Asian Cities – Developing Double Duty, Population-Level Interventions (SYSTAM CHINA-SEACS) is funded by the UK Medical Research Council and will be led by Dr Bai Li at the University of Bristol.

Through this first global initiative, Dr Li plans to demonstrate that by developing systemic solutions to tackle undernutrition, governments and policymakers can also prevent obesity and noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) such as cancer, diabetes and stroke.

This approach is known as double duty and involves the identification of interventions, programs and policies that can simultaneously reduce the burden of undernutrition (including wasting, stunting and deficiency or micronutrient deficiency) and diet-related overweight, obesity or NCDs.

The study will be piloted in the Chinese city of Fang Cheng Gang, which has been named an International City of Medical Innovation by President Xi Jinping and is the permanent host of the China-ASEAN Nutrition Forum.

“It is a privilege to have the opportunity to work with the local authorities of China Guangxi and Fang Chang Gang; world-renowned academics and other partners, to demonstrate the power of a systems approach to improving people’s nutrition. Our first global research will provide empirical evidence and a practical understanding of this new approach, so that policymakers and researchers in Asia and other parts of the world can better cope with the double burden of malnutrition, ”said the Dr Bai Li.

Local decision-makers will take ownership of the intervention development process and form local “implementation action groups” to maximize feasibility, impact and sustainability. The aim is to close the gap between the development and the implementation of the intervention, to allow a more coordinated use of existing resources and to introduce a new way of working. Researchers will report practical lessons learned at Fang Cheng Gang to policymakers in 11 SEE countries with a vision for scaling up work in this region.

The world’s leading experts in nutrition, obesity and food policy will celebrate on Wednesday 15 December the launch of this pioneering initiative, organized by the University of Bristol. Speakers are Dr Gauden Galea, WHO Representative in China; Dr Pinhu Liao, director general of the Chinese Guangxi Health Commission; Mr. Wei Xu, Deputy Mayor of Fang Cheng Gang City; Dr Mei Lin, Director of Guangxi Center for Disease Prevention and Control and Professor Yunfeng Zou, Dean of School of Public Health, Guangxi Medical University.

Professor Phil Taylor, Vice Chancellor of Research and Enterprise at the University of Bristol, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for the University of Bristol to work with colleagues in China and alongside world’s leading experts in malnutrition, on what a truly innovative project. Undernutrition and obesity together represent the world’s largest cause of disease and death. We often talk about pioneering research, but this study has the potential to have a significant impact on the double burden of malnutrition and improve the health and lives of billions of people.

Dr Mei Lin, director of the Guangxi Disease Prevention and Control Center, the main collaborating organization, said, “There are several forms of malnutrition in Guangxi. We hope to improve these seemingly different malnutrition problems through the implementation of this project and the application of the world’s most advanced systems concepts and technologies in public health. In the meantime, we hope to take this opportunity to further deepen the mechanism of cooperation with WHO and the University of Bristol in the field of public health, vigorously improve the capacity of public health services and improve the health of people living in Guangxi. ”

Professor Yunfeng Zou, dean of the School of Public Health, Guangxi University of Medicine, said, “For the School of Public Health of Guangxi University of Medicine, this is a great opportunity to learn, exchange and cooperate with leading international experts in nutrition and health. The implementation of this project is very conducive to improving our scientific research capacities, expanding our international horizons, improving the mechanism of intervention in nutrition and health in Guangxi and contributing to the health of the people of Guangxi and to the sustainable development of society.