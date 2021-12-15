Prime Minister Modi calls on Varanasi India Roadmap for Development; “Embrace the novelty of yesteryear”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the celebrations for Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan’s 98th birthday on Tuesday, where he congratulated the city of Varanasi for leading the way in development. the auspicious day when mankind was endowed with the ultimate knowledge of yoga, spirituality and Paramarth.

“On this day when the armies were face to face on the battlefield of Kurukshetra, mankind acquired the ultimate knowledge of yoga, spirituality and Paramarth. Sadguru Sadafaldev ji had performed a Yagya to spread Vihangam Yoga to the masses for the awakening of society, ”he said.

Our country is wonderful. Whenever there are times of trial, some or the other saint seems to change the times. This is India where the greatest leader of the freedom movement is called ‘Mahatma’ by the world: PM at the celebrations of the 98th birthday of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan pic.twitter.com/1Pv6mpBxjh ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 14, 2021

Varanasi Roadmap for India’s Development: PM Modi

Highlighting the growth of Varanasi, Prime Minister Modi said the ancient city serves as a roadmap for India’s development by preserving the seeds of art and entrepreneurship even in the most difficult times. “Kashi completed the work on the ring road in record time. Many roads coming to Banaras have also been widened. Those who come to Banaras by road, they understand very well the difference that the installation has made”, a- he declared.

“Whenever I come to Kashi or even stay in Delhi, I try to keep pace with the development work going on in Banaras. After midnight last night, as soon as I got the chance, I went out again to see the work in progress in my Kashi. The beautification work that was done in Godowlia became a sight to see. I also saw the Banaras station in Manduadih. This station has also been renovated now Banaras is giving a new direction to the country by embracing the newness of the old, ”he noted.

PM Modi also revealed that the development of Banaras in turn has a positive effect on tourism. Compared to 2014-15, the number of tourists visiting here doubled in 2019-20. During the 2019-2020 Corona period, more than 30 lakhs of people have come and gone from Babatpur airport alone, the PM explained.

PM Modi is currently on a 2 day visit to Varanasi. On December 13, he inaugurated the project of his dreams, the “Kashi Vishwanath Corridor”, the construction of which he had personally supervised in his electoral district. Paving the way for an accessible trail connecting the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple to the banks of the Ganga River, the project area expands to 5 lakh square feet with 23 new buildings to provide various facilities for pilgrims and worshipers.