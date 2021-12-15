Tory Covid rebels slash Boris Johnson’s authority





The Commons revolt is also putting additional pressure on the outcome of the North Shropshire by-election on Thursday. The Conservative secure seat was won by 23,000 votes by the Tories two years ago, but is at risk of falling into the hands of the Liberal Democrats, after Owen Paterson resigns after breaking lobbying rules – allegations that ‘he denied. Mr Johnson’s supporters, who have consistently dismissed suggestions of a leadership challenge as hyperbole from a core of frustrated Tory MPs, noted that no one had resigned from the government following the Covid passport vote. There had been speculation that up to a dozen private parliamentary secretaries – MPs who are the eyes and ears of Cabinet ministers in Parliament – could resign, but ultimately none did. The Parliament website listed 98 Tory MPs voting against Covid passports. The rebels claimed that two other people forgot to scan their passes to record their vote, which would bring the total to 100. This would represent almost half of all backbenchers, which excludes people. government employees and stands at around 214 conservatives. During the 11am attempt to curb the rebellion, the PM assured Conservative MPs on the 1922 committee that he was unwilling to announce further restrictions beyond Plan B measures, despite the spread rapid omicron. Sources in Downing Street also pointed out that Mr Johnson was hopeful that the combination of Plan B restrictions and a dramatic increase in recall shots would be enough to cope with the rise in the number of cases to come. Possibility of more restrictions to control omicron However, there were signs elsewhere in government – both among ministers and science advisers, as well as in decentralized administrations – that more restrictions may well be needed given the sharp rise in omicron cases. . Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish Prime Minister, has urged Scots to limit their gatherings to no more than two other households during the Christmas period – although the guidelines do not apply to Christmas Day gatherings or the like. Eluned Morgan, Wales’ health minister, urged people to take lateral flow tests before heading to Christmas gatherings and did not rule out tougher measures before December 25. Government officials working on Covid policy in Westminster are examining a range of possible measures to limit the spread of omicrons, according to several government sources involved. We would see the return of social distancing rules for pubs and restaurants. Another would see social gatherings capped, such as the return of the six-party rule that banned large groups. The number of daily cases reached 59,610 on Tuesday, with the total for the past seven days increasing by more than 40% from the previous week. Cases are expected to surpass the record of 68,053 set on January 8 if the omicron continues to rise as expected.

