Politics
PM Modi to address farmers at an event on agri-food processing on Thursday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address farmers at the National Agribusiness Summit farewell session on December 16 in Anand, Gujarat via video conference, the prime minister’s office said on Tuesday.
According to the PMO, the summit emphasizes natural agriculture. Farmers will receive all the necessary information detailing the benefits of adopting natural farming methods, he said in a statement.
The PMO said the government is committed to ensuring an increase in productivity, so that farmers are able to maximize their agricultural potential.
The government has launched several measures to transform agriculture and increase farmers’ incomes. Efforts are underway to promote and support initiatives leading to system sustainability, cost reduction, market access and better realization of value for farmers, ”the statement said.
The PMO also talked about zero budget natural agriculture, which they believe is a promising tool to minimize farmers’ dependence on purchased inputs and reduce the cost of farming by relying on traditional field-based technologies that improve soil health.
The Desi cow, its feces and urine play an important role from which various inputs are made on the farm and provide the necessary nutrients to the soil, ”he said. covered with plant cover all year round, even in situations of very low water availability, ensure sustained productivity from the first year of adoption.
To emphasize such strategies and carry the message to farmers across the country, PMO said, the government of Gujarat is organizing the National Agribusiness Summit, with an emphasis on natural agriculture. .
The three-day summit is being held from December 14-16, 2021. More than 5,000 farmers will attend the summit, in addition to the farmers who connect live through ICAR central institutes, Krishi Vigyan Kendras and ATMA (Agricultural Technology Management Agency) in the United States.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/pm-modi-to-address-farmers-during-event-on-agro-food-processing-on-thursday-11639480947005.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]