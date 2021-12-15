PM Modi to address farmers at an event on agri-food processing on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address farmers at the National Agribusiness Summit farewell session on December 16 in Anand, Gujarat via video conference, the prime minister’s office said on Tuesday.

According to the PMO, the summit emphasizes natural agriculture. Farmers will receive all the necessary information detailing the benefits of adopting natural farming methods, he said in a statement.

The PMO said the government is committed to ensuring an increase in productivity, so that farmers are able to maximize their agricultural potential.

The government has launched several measures to transform agriculture and increase farmers’ incomes. Efforts are underway to promote and support initiatives leading to system sustainability, cost reduction, market access and better realization of value for farmers, ”the statement said.

The PMO also talked about zero budget natural agriculture, which they believe is a promising tool to minimize farmers’ dependence on purchased inputs and reduce the cost of farming by relying on traditional field-based technologies that improve soil health.

The Desi cow, its feces and urine play an important role from which various inputs are made on the farm and provide the necessary nutrients to the soil, ”he said. covered with plant cover all year round, even in situations of very low water availability, ensure sustained productivity from the first year of adoption.

To emphasize such strategies and carry the message to farmers across the country, PMO said, the government of Gujarat is organizing the National Agribusiness Summit, with an emphasis on natural agriculture. .

The three-day summit is being held from December 14-16, 2021. More than 5,000 farmers will attend the summit, in addition to the farmers who connect live through ICAR central institutes, Krishi Vigyan Kendras and ATMA (Agricultural Technology Management Agency) in the United States.

