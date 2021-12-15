Texts show private alarm of key Trump supporters on January 6





WASHINGTON As a crowd stormed the U.S. Capitol last January, some of Donald Trump’s most prominent media advocates and even his own son sent urgent texts to the White House chief of staff on urging the then president to do more to stop the violence.

But they did not publicly display that same sense of alarm just hours after the deadly insurgency. And they have since joined some of the country’s top Republicans in downplaying Trump’s role in the attack as part of a larger effort to rewrite January 6 history.

Here are some of the frantic messages Trump allies sent to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows as the insurgency unfolded and what they have said publicly about events since then:

DONALD TRUMP JR.

He must condemn this s- ASAP. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough, Trump’s eldest son wrote in a text message to Meadows about his father. That’s according to excerpts read Monday by Republican Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, deputy chair of a House committee investigating what happened.

Earlier on January 6, before the violence, young Trump tweeted that his father had people !!! in a photo of crowds of pro-Trump protesters gathered in Washington. When the rumor started to surface that the Capitol had been violated, Trump Jr. changed his tone by tweeting: That’s wrong and not who we are. Be peaceful, ”and“ Don’t start acting like the other side. We have a country to save and that is not helping anyone.

But, just a week later and after the House impeached President Trump for inciting insurgency, Trump Jr. began to advance the false narrative that authorities knew violence was coming on January 6 but did not ‘haven’t done enough to prepare in part because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ignored warnings about what could happen.

If these federal law enforcement agencies knew beforehand that this was a planned attack, then POTUS did not instigate anything, ”Trump Jr. tweeted on Jan. 14. witch hunt.

GOP members of Congress, including Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy, have since made equally false claims that Pelosi has delayed military aid to help Capitol Hill police officers attempt to suppress the attack.

___

LAURA INGRAHAM

Mark, the president must tell the people on Capitol Hill to come home, the Fox News Channel host wrote, according to snippets Cheney read. “It hurts us all. He destroys his heritage.

But on his show on the evening of January 6, Ingraham cited false claims that the rioters included leftist provocateurs, saying: They probably weren’t all Trump supporters, and there are reports that only supporters Antifa’s might have been scattered around the crowd.

She added: If you’re a Trump supporter hoping to show your support for the president, well, today’s antics on Capitol Hill have done the exact opposite. won by Democrat Joe Biden, but she noted that this should never have allowed violence or any other chaos at all.

Ingraham has since repeatedly downplayed the Jan.6 attack. In April, she said the most dangerous insurgents in the Americas were not the ones who joined in the crowds. Instead, she said, the real threat to our future is Biden and the powerful, well-heeled forces that want us to lose sight of what made America great in the first place.

In a telephone interview with Trump in March, Ingraham asked him: Are you worried that the United States Capitol, after January 6, has become a fortress, protecting the Capitol from the people who are supposed to be responsible here, not the people who sit on the Capitol? She then did not object when Trump said the mob posed no threat and suggested authorities were persecuting many of these people for being part of it.

Ingraham said on his Tuesday show that, both in public and in private, I said what I believe: that the Capitol violation on January 6 was a terrible thing. ”

Crimes have been committed. Some people have been unfairly hunted down, persecuted and prosecuted, she said. “But it was not an insurrection.

___

SEAN HANNITY

Can he make a statement? Asking people to leave the Capitol? ”The Fox News Channel host wrote to Meadows of Trump, according to excerpts read by Cheney.

On his broadcast on the evening of January 6, Hannity said those responsible for the attack should be arrested and prosecuted with all the force of the law, but he also quickly expressed his concerns that the forces of the order were not ready for what happened.

I don’t care if the radical left, the radical right, I don’t know who they are. These are not people I would support, “Hannity said.” So how were the officials not prepared? We have to answer this question. How did they allow the Capitol building to be pierced in what appeared to be less than a few minutes?

On his Monday show, Hannity called the House committee investigating the attack a sham and a waste of time and money. Meadows as a guest, but neither mentioned text messages.

On Tuesday, Hannity opened his show comparing what happened in the attack on the Capitol to protests across the country following the murder of George Floyd by a Minnesota police officer.

All riots, of course, are bad. All of them, “Hannity said. And on this show, we strongly condemn the violence of January 6, just as we condemn all of the violent riots of the summer of 2020.”

Hannity called Cheney reading his text on Meadows as a weak attempt to smear yours and, I guess, President Trump, and argued that what he wrote was consistent with what he told the on the day of the attack on the Capitol.

I say the same thing in private, I say to all of you, said Hannity.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

