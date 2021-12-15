Conviction of genocide XI Jinping – OPINI Medan News Portal







MUDANEWS.COM – An independent British panel has ruled that China under Xi Jinping committed genocide or genocide against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. Although this verdict has no executive power, it is a moral punishment for China. China under Xi Jinping is a criminal against humanity. The irony is that amid China’s genocidal crimes against the Muslim community, many Muslim countries are actually calm and comfortable being close friends with China, Indonesia included. Relations with China must be conducted with the utmost care. Additionally, Indonesia has a dark history due to the China-backed G 30S PKI rebellion. Uyghurs are an oppressed minority. The mission of the communist state is to eradicate religion or at least weaken the role of religious. Human Rights Watch reports that one million Uyghur minorities are held in the Xinjiang region in “brainwashing” and “faith-washing” camps called “re-education” camps. They must submit biometric and DNA samples, are required to speak Mandarin, and systematically undermine religious beliefs. The United Nations International Court of Justice is struggling to initiate legal proceedings against China for crimes against humanity (crimes against humanity) because this country has a right of veto. There is a judicial model in the UK in the form of an independent panel which condemns China for committing ethnic cleansing (genocide). The Sino-US conflict in the economic arena and the South China Sea issue have made Britain a close ally to join forces. China’s challenge to historic control of the South China Sea was answered by the story of British glory in the sea of ​​”British Rule the Waves”. The aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth appears in the South China Sea ignoring warnings from China. Join Singapore and Australia. Xi Jinping’s genocide against Uyghur Muslims is a warning to the Jokowi government to protect the hearts and aspirations of Indonesian Muslims who dislike China. The arrogance and hegemony that characterize Xi Jinping’s government now deserve to be watched. Don’t be lulled into the lure of debt and foreign investment. The end is annexation and colonization. China is a new power and a new empire, a new colonialism and a new deception. Friendly to choke and punch. Indonesia’s progress is just a pseudo-slogan if China gets the temp. Due to Xi Jinping’s genocide against Uyghur Muslims and the danger of close relations with China, it is best to immediately take Jokowi’s hand away from Xi. By: HM Rizal Fadillah, SH – Political and National Observer Bandung, December 14

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mudanews.com/opini/2021/12/14/vonis-genosida-xi-jinping/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos