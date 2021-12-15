Federal judge rejects Trump lawsuit to withhold taxes in Congress





A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a complaint filed by former President Donald Trump, who tried to block the payment of his taxes to Congress. In his ruling, Judge Trevor McFadden referred to the need for Congress to conduct “valid face investigations.”

“A long line of Supreme Court cases requires great deference to seemingly valid congressional inquiries,” McFadden wrote. “Even the special care given to former presidents does not change the outcome. The court will therefore dismiss this case.”

The lawsuit brought by the former president stems from a 2019 request by the House Ways and Means Committee and its chairman, Democratic Congressman Richard Neal, to the Treasury Department for several years of tax returns belonging to Trump and to some of its businesses. The request was made under a law allowing Congress to request certain people’s tax records from the IRS.

House Democrats have said they need the records to inform potential reforms to the IRS program that governs presidential financial disclosure.

Former US President Donald Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas on July 11, 2021. Dylan Hollingsworth / Bloomberg / Getty

The Trump administration refused the Democrat-controlled committee’s request, encouraging the committee itself to prosecute Trump.

Following the 2020 election and the subsequent transfer of power to President Joe Biden, Neal and the House Ways and Means Committee dismissed their lawsuit and issued a new request for tax records with the understanding that the new administration would comply. on demand.

Trump then responded by filing his own lawsuit, asking that a court order protection of tax documents. He said McFadden, who was appointed by him, should rule that requests for his tax documents were “illegal and unenforceable because they lacked a legitimate legislative purpose,” and were instead motivated by politics.

In Tuesday’s decision, McFadden refused the request, citing the judiciary’s “narrow” role in restricting the power of a congressional committee.

“The Committee need only state a valid legislative objective. He did it. Faithful application of a binding precedent precludes the Court from any further analysis whatsoever. [Mr. Trump] could say about the reasons for the Committee’s request, “the judge said, although he appears to agree with the former president that the House has shown” mixed reasons underlying the request. 2021 “.

McFadden acknowledged that the case before him was “in uncharted territory” and cautioned against exposing tax returns for any potential political motives the House committee may have.

“Anyone can see that the publication of the confidential tax information of a political rival is the type of movement which will come to torment the inventor,” warned the judge. “It may not be fair or wise to release the reports, but it is the president’s right to do so. Congress has granted him this extraordinary power, and the courts are loath to guess at Congress’ motives or them. duly passed laws. The Court will therefore not do so here and therefore must dismiss this case. ”

McFadden has put his decision on hold for 14 days to allow the former president to appeal the decision. Lawyers representing Mr. Trump in the case did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The move comes just a day after lawyers for the former president appeared in a DC appeals court to keep other financial documents, held by accounting firm Mazars USA, out of the hands of the Judiciary Committee from the room.

