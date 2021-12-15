Boris Johnson’s new COVID restrictions sparked reaction from his Tory party

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new COVID restrictions to combat the spread of the Omicron variant have sparked a backlash from his Tory party.

The House of Commons voted on measures that go into effect this week, requiring masks in the majority of indoor spaces in England, amending guidelines on self-isolation and requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to enter in nightclubs and large crowded events.

While everything passed thanks to Labor Party support, 97 Tories opposed the nightclub rules, according to a House of Commons tally. It is Johnson’s biggest rebellion to date. Just before the vote, Johnson urged Tory lawmakers to back the measures in a private meeting.

Lawmaker Charles Walker, one of those who opposed it, said the vote was “a cry of pain from the Conservative Party” that Johnson must listen to.

The new mandates were economically damaging and limited individual freedoms, argued many conservative lawmakers.

Andrea Leadsom, a former government minister, said the regulation was “a slippery slope”. Conservative lawmaker Greg Smith said the successful vaccines and immunization requirements for health workers, which is another government policy, showed “a fundamental shift in the relationship between citizen and state, which must be resisted. “.

Other conservatives have said vaccine passes will not reduce the spread of COVID because Omicron appears to be more resistant to vaccines. Others accused the government of exaggerating the threat of the Omicron variant.

Vaccine passes are now common in several European countries, but the Johnson government has been keen to implement them. However, the governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have enforced them as they set their health regulations.

The UK government maintains that the highly transmissible Omicron strain has changed the argument, and COVID passes for some sites are now a smart move, alongside booster vaccinations for all adults.

“Omicron is a serious threat,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid told lawmakers, saying the strain was already estimated to infect 200,000 people per day in the UK

He said the nightclub rule was “not a vaccine passport” because people could also use a negative virus test to enter the premises.

The opposition Labor Party, meanwhile, backed the rules. Occupational health spokesperson West Streeting said they were “a necessary response to the Omicron threat.”

“We cannot be sure how serious the omicron variant is, but we can be sure that it is spreading and spreading rapidly,” he said. “When people bring up the story of the boy who cried wolf – the warnings that came before but never materialized – people should remember that in the end there was a wolf.”

As if to highlight Omicron’s rapid spread, a handful of lawmakers missed the vote because they have COVID-19 and are in quarantine.

The rebellion was a sign of growing discontent with Johnson in the Tory ranks. The party chose him to be leader in 2019 because he pledged to “get Brexit done” after a three-year standoff over Britain’s departure from the European Union under Prime Minister Theresa May. The same promise helped Johnson win the December 2019 election with an 80-seat majority in the House of Commons, the largest for a Tory leader since Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s.

Since then, the pandemic and a series of scandals have eroded support for Johnson and his government. Johnson’s initial reluctance to impose a nationwide lockdown in early 2020 helped give the UK the highest coronavirus death toll in Europe outside of Russia, with more than 146,000 deaths .

A successful vaccination program has helped Johnson regain some of his authority, but his government has faced damaging allegations that he flouted the coronavirus rules he was imposing on everyone, including the claims of the Staff from Johnson’s office at 10 Downing St. Johnson have ordered an investigation, but insist he hasn’t personally broken any rules.

The government also faced cronyism charges when it tried to block the suspension of a Conservative lawmaker found guilty of breaking lobbying rules by defending the interests of two companies that paid it. The government changed course after an outcry and lawmaker Owen Paterson resigned.

A special election Thursday to replace Paterson could make Johnson’s problems worse. Polls suggest opposition Liberal Democrats could replace Tories. Nationally, the Labor Party has opened up a lead in opinion polls.

With a national election not scheduled until 2024, much of the danger for Johnson comes from his own party. Conservatives have a long history of dropping leaders when they become unpopular.

“Obviously he’s in trouble,” said Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University in London. “The question is whether this problem is terminal or not.

“I doubt he’s in immediate danger – he’ll still be here by Christmas. But I think the New Year will be an interesting few months.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.