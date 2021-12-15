Don’t make us choose between you and Israel: Evangelical warns Trump about Bibi’s loophole





A senior evangelical official has warned former US President Donald Trump to end his rift with former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying it could undermine his support among American Christians.

Mike Evans, a former Trump adviser very close to Netanyahu, sent a letter to Trump, which he shared with the Washington Post, saying he was “horrified” by Trump’s recent comments.

The letter comes after the publication of an interview with Trump by Israeli journalist Barak Ravid in which Trump lashes out at Netanyahu for the Israeli leaders’ congratulations to US President Joe Biden after winning the presidency last year.

Trump said Netanyahu’s congratulatory message to Biden came too quickly after the election results were announced, results he continues to dispute to this day.

“It was very early. Like earlier than most. I haven’t spoken to him since. Fuck him, ”Trump said.

Receive The Times of Israel’s daily edition via email and never miss our best articles

By registering, you accept the conditions

Other published comments saw Trump claim that Netanyahu, not the Palestinians, was the main obstacle to peace, and that Netanyahu angered and blinded Trump with a plan to annex much of the West Bank .

“Please don’t put us in a position to choose between you and the land of the Bible,” the letter said, according to the Post. There is no way you can win again if Bible believing evangelicals see you as President Fk Netanyahu who… blames the State of Israel, not the Palestinians, for not making peace.

Mike Evans at the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem, May 16, 2017 (Nati Shohat / Flash90)

Evans implored Trump to understand that Benjamin Netanyahu, claiming that he thinks the Israeli has much more support among evangelicals in America than you do.

Evans, who heads the Jerusalem prayer team, which has some 77 million followers, has already come to Netanyahu’s defense.

Earlier this year, as a coalition united under Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid to overthrow Netanyahu, Evans warned that such a move could see Israel lose the support of American Christians.

He called them a coalition of Arab and post-Zionist anti-Zionists who will wave a white flag and surrender to radical Islam.

Bibi Netanyahu is the only man in the world who unites evangelicals, he said.

Evans also posted an open letter to Bennett, calling him a disgusting disappointment and accusing him of shitting in the face of American evangelicals.

He later apologized, saying that Bennett was actually a strong Zionist most of the time, I know him, and that he deserves more respect.

Netanyahu has been instrumental in recent years in shifting Israel’s diplomatic attention to the United States from support for American Jewry, which is largely liberal and critical of Israel, to seeking support. evangelical.

This was underscored earlier this year when former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer suggested that Israel should prioritize the passionate and unequivocal support of Evangelical Christians over that of American Jews, who he says are disproportionately among our detractors.

Other evangelical leaders took a more nuanced view, but were clearly unhappy with the split.

Evangelical support for Israel is rooted in our biblical tradition that transcends both politics and personalities, Sandra Parker, chair of the action fund of Christians United for Israel, America’s largest pro-Israel lobby, told the Post on Tuesday. .

Illustration: Evangelical Christians from various countries wave flags as they march past to show their support for Israel in Jerusalem. (AP Photo / Sebastian Scheiner, file)

Johnnie Moore, a former Liberty University official who helped organize Trump’s Evangelical Advisory Board in 2016, said American evangelicals would not give up on Trump.

The relationship between American evangelicals and Bibi predated the relationship with President Trump by many, many years, he said. But Bibi was an Israeli prime minister and Trump was a US president. There is a difference between the two for Americans, he said, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname.

Others noted that even if the information was true, it did not diminish everything Trump had done for Israel, citing his recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, the relocation of the US Embassy to Jerusalem, the withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal and recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

Even if the purported comments are true, it does not diminish that President Trump’s policies have been the most pro-Israel in history, said Robert Jeffress, senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Dallas, who led a campaign. prayer at the opening of the United States Embassy in Jerusalem.

Trump spoke with Ravid in April and July for Israeli journalist’s new Hebrew book, Trumps Peace, on the normalization agreements between Israel and the Arab states, which were negotiated with the help of the Trump administration.

Despite Trump’s anger, Netanyahu was actually late enough to congratulate Biden in November of last year, ostensibly doing such long hours after many other world leaders.

Trump’s denial of Biden’s election victory led him to boycott his nomination. It also led to the Jan.6 assault on the United States Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters, for which the House impeached the former president for the second time.

Ravid writes for the Israel Walla news site and the Axios news site in the United States.

Speaking to Ravid, the former president said no one helped Netanyahu more than him, so he considered it a betrayal when Netanyahu praised Biden on his election victory, even though Trump falsely claimed that the elections had been stolen.

No one did more for Bibi. And I loved Bibi. I still love Bibi, ”Trump said. He was “the man I have done more for than anyone I have dealt with”.

“But I also like loyalty. The first person to congratulate Biden was Bibi. And not only did he praise it, he did it on tape. And it was on tape.

“Personally, I was disappointed with him,” he said. “Bibi could have stayed quiet. He made a terrible mistake.

And now @ N12News with the Trump recording (as of April 2021):

I haven’t spoken to him since. Fuck him.

Bibi is Bibi. Bibi didn’t want to make peace. Never done. pic.twitter.com/Xv8xYAIf80

– Jacob Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) December 10, 2021

In a statement later Friday, Netanyahu praised Trump and explained why it was important that he congratulate Biden on his victory.

Former Prime Minister Netanyahu truly appreciates the great contribution President Trump has made to the State of Israel and its security, according to the statement from Netanyahu’s office. He also greatly appreciates the importance of the strong alliance between Israel and therefore it was important for him to congratulate the new president.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/dont-make-us-choose-between-you-and-israel-evangelical-warns-trump-over-bibi-rift/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos