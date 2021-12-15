Contribution of spiritual seekers not recorded in history as it should have been: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the contribution of spiritual seekers to the freedom movement has not been recorded in history as it should have been, but the younger generation is being introduced to their role. Addressing the celebrations for Sadguru Sadafal Dev Vihangam Yog Sansthan’s 98th birthday here, the Prime Minister said, “Many saints have given up their spiritual practices and joined in the struggle for freedom. The contribution of the saints has not been recorded in history the way it should have been. When we celebrate Amrit Mahotsav, it is our responsibility to bring this contribution to light. So today the country remembers the contribution of its saints and gurus and presents it to the younger generation. Prime Minister Modi stressed that Sant Sadafal Dev was one of the first people to go to prison in the non-cooperation movement during the freedom struggle. “Every saint here is proud that his ancestors gave direction to the independence movement. Sant Sadafal Dev ji was one of the first people to go to jail in the non-cooperation movement,” Prime Minister Modi said. The Prime Minister also greeted the citizens on the occasion of Geeta Jayanti. “We are witnessing it all: the 98th annual celebration of Akhil Bharatiya Yog Sansthan, the 100 years imprisonment of Sadguru Sadafal Dev Ji and Amrit Mahotsav of the country’s independence. Today is also the occasion of Geeta Jayanti “, did he declare. In his speech, Prime Minister Modi praised Yog Sansthan and said that it is in India that an organization of saints holds their annual celebration in the form of Amrit Mahotsav. “Our nation is wonderful. Whenever there are times of trial, one or the other saint seems to change the times. This is India where her greatest independence hero is called ‘ Mahatma ‘by the world. This is India where the organization of the saints holds its annual celebration in the form of Amrit Mahotsav, “the prime minister said. Speaking about the government’s Aatmrbhar Bharat mission, Modi said that just like the Swadeshi movement during the struggle for freedom, the country has launched the Aatmrbhar Bharat mission where local products are reinforced. “Sadguru gave a mantra during the freedom movement: from Swadeshi. Now the nation has launched the Aatmrbhar Bharat mission. Local commerce, businesses and products are strengthened. Local becomes global,” the prime minister said. Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi chaired a meeting with the chief ministers of the BJP-led states here. It comes a day after Prime Minister Modi chaired a meeting with BJP Chief Ministers and Chief Deputy Ministers here yesterday. Prime Minister Modi is currently on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, where he inaugurated Phase 1 of the new Kashi Vishwanath Dham on Monday, at a cost of around 339 crore rupees. (With entries from ANI) Disclaimer: This article was posted automatically from an agency feed without any text changes and has not been reviewed by an editor Open in app

