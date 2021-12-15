Hiltzik: Trump and PSPCs, made for each other





For a while there, it looked like the PSPC boom had run out of steam. Then came Donald Trump.

Already confused?

Let’s start with first principles. SPACs, or Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, are shell companies that raise money from investors in the hope that they will find a private company to merge into within a given time frame, usually 24 months.

It is never a good idea to invest in a SPAC just because someone celebrating is sponsoring or investing in it or saying it is a good investment.

Security and Trade Commission

The problem is, PSPC doesn’t have a target in mind at the start, so these are the blindest pools of the blinds.

The SPAC boom built up through 2020 and through the first quarter of this year, peaking at some 300 transactions in that quarter alone.

Newsletter

Get the latest news from Michael Hiltzik

Comments on the economy and more than a Pulitzer Prize winner.

Enter e-mail address

Sign me up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Many were associated with big names in sports and entertainment such as Shaquille ONeal and Jay-Z, or with political and business figures such as Paul Ryan and Sam Zell, the former owner of The Times.

By the middle of the year, the thrill seemed over. Since the end of the first quarter, only 300 more PSPCs have entered the market, according to SPAC Research.

More importantly, investors are withdrawing their money from SPACs at an increasing rate. In the PSPC model, investors can bail out or buy back their investments once a target has been identified. The average repayment rate in the last quarter exceeded 50%, compared to 10% at the start of the year. This is a sign that investors are increasingly skeptical of the returns from PSPC mergers.

Enter Trump. On October 20, a SPAC named Digital World Acquisition Corp. announced that it had found a merger target in Trump Media & Technology Group. Trump Media claims to be a company that aims to challenge what it calls the technology monopoly in the media, which it says aims to silence conservative voices like Trumps.

Although Trump Media has not released a discernible financial plan or explained how it intends to go about it, interest in Digital World has grown stratospheric, with its shares rising from around $ 10 (the standard IPO price for PSPCs before the merger) to $ 175 in the two days after the announcement.

Since then, Trump Media has missed a self-imposed November deadline to launch a beta of Truth Social, a social media platform that is said to be an alternative to Twitter (which has banned Trump). The world is still waiting. The problem may have been that a very early iteration of the site was compromised by a tidal wave of trolls expressing anything but admiration for Trump.

On December 6, the Trumps company revealed that it had hired a managing director: Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare), who will be leaving Congress to take the job, regardless of whether he has never run a company in the past. media before, but he has shown assiduous devotion over the years to Trump.

Nunes did not explain his decision to leave Congress, although it is reasonable to assume it has something to do with the prospect of his district becoming more Democratic in the ongoing redistribution.

The Trump SPAC deal caught the attention of Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Who has dedicated her career to unmasking financial thugs. In a Nov. 17 letter to Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Gary Gensler, Warren used the deal to point out that PSPCs are insufficiently regulated.

The deal, Warren said, appears to be a classic example of a PSPC misleading shareholders and the public about materially important information.

She was referring to alleged undisclosed contacts between DWAC and Trump associates, which contradicted DWAC’s constant assertions that it had not engaged in substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with a business combination goal. Under federal law, Warren noted, these discussions had to be made public.

Warren also expressed concern that DWAC’s acquisition of Trump Media and Technology could revive the PSPC market. This is troubling, she said, given the signs that SPACs tend to disadvantage small investors over developers.

As it turns out, the PSPC market has been showing modest signs of life lately, starting around the time of DWAC’s announcement of Trump.

Many investors who may have been drawn to Digital World by the magic of Trump’s name as it is, may have already given them their heads as stocks have gone from their high of $ 175 to 50. , $ 49 at the Monday close.

This has reinforced the impression that PSPCs are made to fatten the wallets of promoters and their fellow insiders at the expense of gullible small investors, especially when they don’t have much more than a name for them. celebrity.

These new PSPCs are increasingly looking like a joke for the super-rich and a way for celebrities to monetize their reputation, stock market guru Jim Cramer told CNBC in March. Believe me, you don’t want to invest in someone else’s joke.

Cramer was seconding the SEC, which issued an investor alert at around the same time, warning that it is never a good idea to invest in a SAVS just because someone celebrating is sponsoring or investing in it or saying that it is a good investment.

As I reported in March during the frenzy, the PSPC system hid many pitfalls for reckless small investors, who may have been drawn to the idea that PSPCs allowed the hidden gems of private businesses to go live. be made public at a lower cost than through an initial public offering.

The costs built into the SPAC structure are subtle, opaque, and far higher than previously recognized, law professors Michael Klausner of Stanford and Michael Ohlrogge of New York University reported in an article in November 2020. (Their article was titled A Sober Look at SPAC.)

In other words, for investors and startups alike, PSPCs aren’t presenting anything new under the sun. They just look new.

So what about this deal with Trump? It didn’t last more than a few days before raising financial regulators’ eyebrows. As Digital World revealed on December 6, it received an investigation in late October from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, or FINRA, a Wall Street self-regulatory body, into suspicious transactions in its shares prior to the announcement.

The disclosure says that in early November, the SEC requested information on certain … communications between DWAC and TMTG, among others. Neither the FIRA nor the SEC have said wrongdoing has been established so far.

As for Trump Media & Technology Group, it’s not what you would call a solidly established business enterprise. The Digital World investor presentation filed with the SEC on December 6 is devoid of commercial information. It is heavily devoted to Trumpian grunts about the censorship of the technology monopoly and clear assertions about corporate market opportunities.

The latter is valued at 457 million potential users generating $ 35 billion in annual revenue. Trump referred to those numbers by adding up the market reach and revenues of Netflix, Twitter, and radio and podcast company iHeartMedia.

A few other aspects of the presentation are sure to put a smile on your face. He calculates Trump’s historic social media at 146 million, although the figure is the sum of his Instagram, Facebook and Twitter followers, which may overlap, and although his current Twitter following is nil because he was banned from the platform.

The slide set lists 30 executives and other members of Trump Media’s tech team, likely to reinforce the idea that this is a serious tech company.

But the team members are only identified by their first names and the initials of their last names, i.e. Josh A. and Tom M., as peripheral characters in a 19th-century Russian novel. Bridge ratings, personnel subject to change, so if you were to base your investment on, say, Steve E. as VP, Engineering, you might be disappointed.

The entire bridge is attributed to the firm EF Hutton. It’s not your father or your grandfather EF Hutton, the brokerage house famous for its When EF Hutton Speaks, people listen to the advertising campaign of the 1960s. This EF Hutton was absorbed by Shearson Lehman Bros. (remember?) in 1988 after a huge fraud scandal and was owned by American Express and Citigroup during a series of mergers.

The brand name was clearly controlled by a certain Stanley Hutton Rumbough, grandson of the original Edward Francis Hutton, who sold it to Kingswood Capital Markets, an investment bank, which renamed itself to reflect the rich history, successful legacy and long recognized value of the old name, no matter the fraud scandal. Either way, Kingswood appears to be the investment bank associated with Trump Media.

There’s not much more to say about this PSPC deal, at least until Trump and his new CEO do something media-like. The deal followed the SPAC model to the point of arranging a $ 1 billion cash injection from outside investors known as PIPE, for private investment in public stocks.

Investors in PIPE appear to be getting a good deal as they are assured of buying shares in the merged company at a price significantly lower than the public price for the shares. This almost certainly ensures that they will be able to monetize their actions when the merged company goes public. In the estimation of Bloomberg financial columnist Matt Levine, the goal is indistinguishable from encouraging them to find retail rubies to tax stocks.

This is especially true in light of the fact that Trump Media has yet to demonstrate that this is a real business. What he has is a business pitch derived from Trump’s epic resentments, a CEO with no apparent experience, and a management team that cannot be identified.

It also goes by the name of Trumps, known in the past to lure investors and lenders to a so-called bankrupt university, casino, and other vodka and steak businesses. To anyone who wants to play in this sandbox, we can only say: Good luck, suckers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2021-12-14/trumps-spac-deal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos