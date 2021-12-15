Boris Johnson backs shocking estimate of ‘200,000 Omicron infections per day’ as restrictions loom

The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel

Prime Minister has warned Cabinet that a ‘huge Omicron spike’ is coming and it is understood that further Covid restrictions cannot be ruled out

Boris Johnson accepted a shock model suggesting 200,000 people were infected with Omicron yesterday – and warned ministers that a “huge spike” was ahead.

The Prime Minister held a virtual Cabinet meeting for the first time in months in view of the growing number of Covid cases.

Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty told ministers to expect a “significant increase in hospitalizations” as cases increase, but it was too early to tell how bad Omicron was, No10 said .

According to The Sun, Professor Whitty has warned people may have to be turned away from hospitals by mid-January as a wave of Covid engulfs hospital staff.

The British Health Security Agency (UKHSA) estimated the new variant was infecting 200,000 people a day yesterday.

The shock figure is much higher than the recorded cases, which officials say is due to the speed at which the strain is spreading and the delay in cases detected during official testing.

It is understood that the 200,000 figure is only the mid-range of the modeling – so it could be even higher. With cases doubling every two or three days, that could theoretically lead to a million infections a day by next week.











The government is believed to take this number seriously and it was raised by Health Secretary Sajid Javid in Cabinet this morning.

New figures showed 2.9% of all public school students – 236,000 – were absent for Covid-related reasons on December 9, up from 2.6% (208,000) two weeks earlier.

Authorities have not ruled out further restrictions to deal with the variant.

In a reading from this morning’s Cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister’s spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister has said that a huge Omicron spike is coming and that the measures we aim to introduce within the framework of Plan B were balanced and proportionate, helping to reduce transmission as we progress… the recall program. “

But overnight reports have suggested pubs may have entry restrictions and holidays may be reinstated.

No10 declined to exclude the measures, calling them “speculation” and “hypothetical,” and adding: We need to know more about this variant on things like gravity before deciding what action, if any, is needed for it. ‘to come up.

The prime minister’s spokesman added that the government had the option of making changes to the restrictions and refused to rule out doing so during MPs’ Christmas holidays.

The grim estimate of 200,000 infections in one day was produced using the modeled daily incidence from the Office for National Statistics.















The daily incidence modeled by the ONS allowed experts to estimate that there were around 23,000 daily infections with Omicron on December 7.

Assuming a constant doubling time of about 2 days, the UKHSA estimated that during the day of December 13, about 207,000 people were infected with the Omicron variant.

Professor Whitty told Cabinet this morning that Omicron cases are doubling every two or three days and that a “significant increase in hospitalizations” is due.

The huge gap with the new confirmed cases of Omicron – only around 1,500 yesterday – is due to cases taking time to detect and sequence. This lag makes a big difference if they double every other day.

Some infections are also never formally detected because they are mild or asymptomatic.

Of the estimate of 200,000 daily infections, the Prime Minister’s spokesperson said: We believe this is a valid number which recognizes his estimate and that the models have wide ranges.

He added: It helps to understand how fast Omicron is transmitting. We expect it to become the dominant variant in London today, given that case rates are doubling so quickly, and it will inevitably become the dominant variant in [interrupted].

Said it could mean a million cases a day by next week, he said: The cases are increasing dramatically. This is what we are seeing due to the exponential growth of this variant.

We still don’t know the crucial details on things like severity and the protective reminders provided against hospitalization and death.

Asked why new restrictions weren’t being imposed, the spokesperson said: We need to find out more about this variant on things like severity before deciding what action, if any, is needed to the future.















When asked why Mr Johnson was not planning further measures despite the incoming “spike”, the spokesperson said the link between cases and serious illness had been “severely … reduced” by vaccines.

“We are not complacent, which is why we have significantly advanced the goal of stimulating everyone,” he said.

He believed further restrictions could soon be made to voting procedures in the House of Commons, with hundreds of MPs expected to crowd into divisional lobbies tonight.

And Dr Susan Hopkins of the UK Health Security Agency warned today that restrictions may need to be in place for eight weeks.

Still, No10 said he still advises people not to cancel Christmas parties.

The Prime Minister’s spokesperson said: Our position on this has not changed. The PM believes that we have a proportionate and balanced approach given the wheat we know for this variant.