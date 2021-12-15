Sharing t-shirts, hundreds of residents hail Jokowi’s arrival on the Sindoro slope





TEMANGGUNG, KOMPAS.com – Hundreds of residents welcomed the arrival of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in the reservoir area of ​​the village of Bansari, district of Bansari, regency of Temanggung, Central Java, Tuesday (12/14/2021). The children always wore red and white school uniforms, until their parents waved their hands and flags when Jokowi’s motorcade passed by, around 10:15 a.m. WIB. Local villagers put up a banner that read “Welcome, Mr. President Joko Widodo to the horticultural food estate area of ​​Temanggung Regency. From Temanggung to Indonesia.” Read also : Asset confiscation bill not included in Prolegnas priority, Jokowi will return to submit to DPR One resident, Viyanti (33), a resident of Bansari village, admitted that he was lucky to be able to see the number one person in Indonesia even if it was just a glance. Not only that, he was also happy to get a black citizen T-shirt with the name “Jokowi” given directly by the president inside his car. “I’m very happy, like in a dream. Last night I couldn’t sleep, now I’m happy to have a Pak Jokowi T-shirt straight away,” said Viyanti, met by the roadside in the hamlet of Banaran, Village of Bansari. Get insight, inspiration and preview from E-mail you.

Register E-mail The woman was deliberately waiting with her child after receiving information about Jokowi’s arrival in her village. Dozens of other residents have done the same. Also Read: 4 Lucky People To Get Jokowi’s Jacket For Free In Some Areas, Anyone? Note, the Bansari reservoir is located at an altitude of 1,300 meters above sea level on the slopes of Mount Sindoro, Bansari village, Bansari district, Temanggung regency, Central Java. Jokowi is expected to inaugurate the reservoir and hand over social assistance to traders and warungs in Kali Lima. In addition, Jokowi will also plant shallots and peppers with farmers from the Wonosobo regency. “Hello. I visited Central Java today, visited the location of the food barns in Temanggung and Wonosobo Regencies. During this one-day visit, I will also be planting shallots and chili peppers. with farmers and the community, inaugurate a number of reservoirs and deliver social assistance to traders, street vendors and stalls, ”Jokowi wrote on his official Instagram account on Tuesday (12/14/2021). Get Updates choice news and recent news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your cell phone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://regional.kompas.com/read/2021/12/14/114626678/bagi-bagi-kaus-ratusan-warga-sambut-kedatangan-jokowi-di-lereng-sindoro

