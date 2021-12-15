Activists kill 2 police officers in Kashmir as violence escalates





SRINAGAR, Kashmir Activists fired on a police bus in the Kashmir region of India on Monday, killing at least two policemen and injuring more than a dozen, police said, just three days after a similar attack took place. killed two police officers. Kashmir, disputed between India and Pakistan, has long suffered from clashes between separatist insurgents and government forces, and violence recently escalated as strict security protocols were imposed in 2019 and restrictions pandemics have been lifted. Pakistan, which contains part of Kashmir, also claims the Indian part, and there have been repeated conflicts along the border between them. Monday’s attack, on the outskirts of Kashmir’s largest city, Srinagar, took place in a heavily guarded area housing major Indian security establishments operating in the region. In the attack three days earlier, gunmen fired at a squad of officers patrolling the streets of northern Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir was the only predominantly Muslim Indian state, with some degree of autonomy, until August 2019, when the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modis radically changed the political status of the region. It stripped the region of its autonomy and statehood and placed it under the direct control of New Delhi.

Mr. Modis’ government sent thousands of troops, detained scores of people without charge, cut Kashmir’s internet and telephone access outside, and imposed some sort of lockdown. These measures were aimed at quelling militancy in Kashmir, but critics feared this would only exacerbate the region’s problems. I think the question has arisen since August 2019, when things were once again going to turn badly, said Daniel Markey, a South Asia expert at the American Institute of Peace, a group funded by the US Congress.

It was assumed that the Indian government would have the perpetual capacity to maintain a security crackdown such that you would not see this kind of violence happening again, but it is a difficult and very expensive thing to do, he added. You let go a little, it creates openings. This is why the critics thought it was misguided to begin with. Rather than a change in the political landscape in Kashmir, Monday’s attack highlighted long-standing and lingering tensions, experts said.

Police officials at the scene said the attackers attempted to board the bus carrying around two dozen police returning to their base on Monday evening. Unable to get on the bus, the assailants shot him and fled. Mr Modi was seeking more information and had expressed his condolences to the families of the officers at the prime minister’s office said on twitter. Protests and episodes of violence have erupted across Kashmir in recent months. Indian governments decided in 2019 to divide the region into two territories under federal control. One of these territories, Ladakh, perched high in the Himalayas on the Chinese border, observed a full stop on Monday, requiring full state status. India has deployed additional paramilitary troops in an attempt to contain the violence. Observers say the new attack is likely to increase tensions between residents and the police, hundreds of whom have lost their lives fighting the insurgency since it erupted in the late 1980s. Mehbooba Mufti, a former senior elected official who ruled the region in a coalition with Mr. Modis Bharatiya Janata Party, a partnership that ended abruptly in 2018, said on Twitter that Monday’s attack denied the government’s claims of having restored control and calm. Terribly sad to learn of the attack in Srinagar in which two policemen were killed, Ms. Mufti wrote. The false narrative of normalcy in Kashmir is exposed but there has been no course correction, she added. Government forces reported killing two insurgents earlier on Monday, and there has been speculation that the attack on the police bus may have been in retaliation.

Officials said they received information about activists moving around Srinagar. They have set up checkpoints to search travelers. Two suspicious people, noticing the group of police, shot at them indiscriminately. During the meeting that followed, two terrorists were neutralized on the spot, police said in a statement. Within minutes of the shooting, protests and clashes erupted in the area and angry residents, including women, threw stones at police vehicles and chanted anti-Indian slogans. Security forces dispersed the crowd with tear gas. As the clashes continued, one resident, Arshid Malik, sprayed the blood of the killed militants with water. They kill people on the streets here every day, he said. And the world is watching. Emilie Schmall contributed to Chicago reporting.

