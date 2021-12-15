Cyber ​​review says UK and West are in conflict of values ​​with Russia and China | Technology





Britain and the West find themselves embroiled in a values ​​conflict with Russia and China over internet rules, ministers and spy chiefs warned in UK’s first national cyber journal published since 2016. Threats to the UK in cyberspace are evolving and diversifying, they added, and argued that Britain needs to improve its offensive cyber capabilities and broader digital skills base to meet the challenge. Cyberspace will become increasingly contested as state and non-state actors seek strategic advantage, the study finds, with particular warning that powerful autocratic states want to influence internet and tech standards. Debates over the rules governing cyberspace will increasingly become a place of systemic competition between great powers, with a conflict of values ​​between countries that want to preserve a system based on open societies and systemic competitors like China and Russia. who advocate increased state control, the report said. It is the latest in a series of vocal warnings from the UK intelligence community regarding cyber competition between the West and Russia and China, with the latter seen as a potential close trading partner less than time ago. ten years, when former Prime Minister David Cameron courted President Xi. Jinping. Last month MI6 chief Richard Moore said the spy agency had to recruit tech companies to help it stay ahead of the two countries in areas considered strategic such as artificial intelligence. and quantum computing. British officials are also concerned about the potential for manipulation of technology for surveillance purposes, warning that Chinese law requires companies based in the country to assist state intelligence work if requested. They also accused the two countries of trying to steal the secrets of the Covid-19 vaccine in the early stages of the pandemic. But there was also a warning that high-end cyber threats could spread beyond Beijing and Moscow, and become a commodity and proliferate to a wider range of states and criminal groups, an apparent reference to the widespread use of the powerful Pegasus spyware by a growing number of countries. Last October, it emerged in an English court ruling that servants or agents of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, had, on the balance of probabilities, hacked phones belonging to his ex-wives, Princess Haya and two of his British divorce lawyers. The National Cyber ​​Strategy was last produced in 2016 and aims to bring together an analysis of global threats as well as strategies to address them, including the creation in recent years of a National Cyber ​​Force, the first unit of offensive hacking officially recognized by the UK. Although the document declined to set out any specific operations carried out by the NCF since its inception, the strategy listed some potential operations, including the disabling of the command and control communications of terrorist groups and the degradation of the military’s weapons systems. the opponent without saying how it could be done. The new strategy is underpinned by a $ 2.6 billion investment previously described in this year’s spending review. The ministers also announced a new Cyber ​​Explorers online training platform aimed at teaching young people cyber skills in school.

