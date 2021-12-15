Jokowi’s special attention to cases of sexual violence against students in Bandung





Liputan6.com, Bandung – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) paid special attention to cases of sexual violence against dozens of students whose cases are currently being tried by the Class IA District Court in Bandung. This was conveyed by the Minister of Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection (PPPA) Bintang Puspayoga after a coordination meeting between the institutions and agencies concerned at the Office of the Attorney General of West Java (Kejati ), city of Bandung, Tuesday (12/14/2021). As we know, the rape case of the head of a boarding school (ponpes) in Bandung with the accused Herry Wirawan has been on trial since early November 2021. “Of course, regarding this case, the president pays special attention. The president asks us how the state is present by taking firm measures, one of which will be escorted by the attorney general’s office,” Bintang said at the meeting. ‘a press conference. Bintang said the PPPA ministry has been meeting with victims in Bandung since Monday (12/13/2021) yesterday. He appreciated the agencies and local governments in handling this matter. According to him, psychologically, the victims started to recover from the pressure and some started to go to school. However, after this case went viral, some victims were traumatized again. Therefore, his party will continue to protect and provide the best assistance to the victims. “The President ordered us to coordinate all sectors and luckily the attorney general’s office moved quickly in handling this case. Respecting the fundamental rights of victims is our collective responsibility, ”he said. According to Bintang, the obscenity affair that has recently become popular in Bandung is an extraordinary crime and cannot be left alone. The accused HW not only committed immoral acts, but also indicated that there had been exploitation and embezzlement of aid funds. “In declaration Since the start of this case, the perpetrators must receive additional castration sentences, ”he said. Bintang said HW’s immoral acts against 13 female students and four of them became pregnant and gave birth to nine babies was a great crime. Not only that, his party is encouraging castration to be given to HW, who is currently a defendant in the case being handled by the Bandung Class IA District Court. “It is an extraordinary crime and I hope the whole community will be happy when the charges are as severe as this one,” he said. *** To know the veracity of the information circulating, please WhatsApp at the number 0811 9787 670 by simply typing in the desired keyword.

A number of startling facts about the Islamic boarding school owned by Herry Wirawan, the perpetrator of the rape of 12 female students, have finally come to light. This was stated directly by the lawyer for a number of Garut’s victims, Yudi Kurnia.

