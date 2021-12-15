Expert in Turkish affairs: Erdogan’s war against the Kurds is a key factor in the deterioration of the Turkish economy – Dr. Muhammad Noureddin – ANHA | HAWARNEWS

Turkish affairs expert Dr Muhammad Noureddin explained that the wars waged by Turkey and the Erdogan regime against the Kurds, Syria, Iraq, the Caucasus, Libya and the Eastern Mediterranean are the one of the most important factors to drain Turkey. national sources.

The Turkish economy is experiencing a gradual deterioration, due to the policies pursued by the Erdogans regime, and the value of the Turkish lira has reached its lowest level against the US dollar. Turkish affairs expert Dr Muhammad Noureddin confirms that the deterioration of the Turkish economy is politically and economically weakening the Erdogan regime, and said: Especially since Erdogan and his party have built their feasibility on a strong economy and a zero problem policy.

In an interview with our agency, Muhammad Nureddin explained that pressures, corruption, lack of relations with countries and foreign wars will naturally affect Erdogan’s position in public opinion. Opinion polls confirm that the popularity of Erdogan’s party has declined by a very large percentage compared to the rest of the parties.

Noureddine stressed that Erdogan could offer nothing to the Kurds, on the one hand because he is convinced of it and his Turkish nationalism prevents him, and on the other hand, he will lose the votes of his partner of the Party of the movement. nationalist.

Despite Turkey’s recent deals with the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, the Turkish lira continues to deteriorate. What are the real reasons for this?

The visit of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed to Turkey was expected to help curb the Turkish lira’s exchange rate against the dollar, and the collapse of the lira. Turkish economy in general. , but of course this visit can give some hope and confidence in the Erdogan regime; But the 10 billion dollars that have been reported are investments and not direct injections of money into the Turkish treasury, and therefore any result on these investments takes months, if not years, and because that is how Erdogan visited Qatar in the hope that it would also help him cope with the deteriorating situation of the Turkish economy.

Qatar is Turkey’s first ally and savior in crises; Qatar will not allow Turkey to fall like this, but there are limits to the process of injecting Qatari money and money into the Turkish economy, yet we have seen a collapse of the Turkish lira.

The first is the corruption that plagues the system, especially those close to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and it is said that $ 128 billion has disappeared, all because of the brokerage and corruption operations that have affected the regime, and the second reason which has negatively affected the Turkish economy and world economies. It is the Corona pandemic, and the third reason is the external pressure, especially American pressure on Erdogan for various reasons, but all are aimed first at weakening Erdogan, then at trying to bring him down in the next presidential elections in June 2013. .

Erdogan still links the collapse of the economy to conspiracies. But what about his hostility towards the Kurdish people and spending billions of dollars in the war against the Kurds in Turkey, Syria and Iraq?

The wars that Turkey and the regime of Recep Tayyip Erdogan are waging against the Kurds, Syria, Iraq, the Caucasus, Libya, the Eastern Mediterranean and in many parts of the world are one of the most important factors of the depletion of Turkish national sources of national income, and of course this depletion cannot be stopped in light of the continuing Turkish war against the Kurds at home and abroad and against other countries, and this is normal in this context; There are tens of thousands of Turkish soldiers under arms inside Turkey against the Kurds, and abroad in northern Iraq (Kurdistan region), northern and eastern Syria, northern Cyprus, Libya and various places, and so this is one of the difficulties that affect the Turkish economy, nor He is linked in this respect to the plots of which Erdogan speaks.

Everyone said that Erdogan’s regime would fall if a dollar reached the equivalent of 10 Turkish liras, but we see that the dollar has passed 14 lire, and Erdogan’s regime is still the same. How does this affect Erdogan and his party?

To speak of the fall of the regime of Recep Tayyip Erdogan if the exchange rate of a dollar reaches the equivalent of 10 lire is exaggerated. The Turkish economy, even if the exchange rate reaches 15 or 16 Turkish lira, in the end it is a big economy and the volume of foreign trade is important, exceeding 450 billion dollars, and the national product is not less than 700 to 750 billion. dollars. He can absorb the pressures on the Turkish economy, but this case of course this affects Erdogan negatively, weakening him in politics and in the economy, especially since Erdogan and his party have built their feasibility on the strength of the economy and a zero problem. Politics. But in light of pressure and corruption, zero relations with countries and in light of foreign wars, this will inevitably affect Erdogan’s position in public opinion, and opinion polls confirm that the popularity of the Erdogan’s party has shrunk by a very large percentage compared to other parties.

In light of the deteriorating economic situation, is it possible for Turkey to go to early elections, and how will the economy affect its results?

In light of opinion polls indicating the decline in the strength of the Justice and Development Party from 40% to 30% and the decline in the strength of its ally the Nationalist Movement Party from 13% to 8 or 9% , Erdogan is reluctant to go to the early presidential elections, because in these negative circumstances the Turkish voter will inevitably not be Recep Tayyip Erdogan is elected president, and there are polls which say that 64% do not want Recep Tayyip Erdogan as president , whoever wants him to replace him.

Thus, the economy is an important factor in influencing election results. Therefore, Recep Tayyip Erdogan refuses and opposes such elections, which inevitably means his downfall.

If Turkey was okay with the Kurds, which means to stop the wars, how will this affect the Turkish economy?

It cannot be built on assumptions. Agreement between Turkey and the Kurds and end of the war. Erdogan’s plan, as it is now understood, seeks to weaken the HDP and try to ban or dismantle it or encourage separatist rebellion movements at home, and put pressure on the voter Kurdish so that he does not go to the elections or that he votes in part for the Justice and Development Party, therefore the hypothesis of an agreement between Turkey and the Kurds It is illogical and improbable in such circumstances, and the possibility of Erdogan offering something to the Kurds and responding to some of their demands is an unrealistic possibility.

Erdogan has refused to make the slightest demand of the Kurds from coming to power in 2002 until today, and he cannot offer anything to them at this stage, not even on the eve of the presidential elections. The Justice and Development Party operates on the premise that it is not only an Islamic party but a nationalist party, and that its partner is also a nationalist party.

Erdogan cannot offer the Kurds anything, on the one hand because he is convinced of it and his Turkish nationalism prevents it, and on the other hand, he will lose the votes of his partner of the Nationalist Movement Party.

