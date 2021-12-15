Boris Johnson forgets his mask after pleading with Tories to support Covid Plan B in a packed house





Prime Minister gasped and said ‘where’s my mask’ as he patted himself, before storming back into the Commons Image: SIPA United States / PA Images)

Clumsy Boris Johnson forgot to wear his mask tonight after pleading with Tory MPs to back his Covid B plan in a packed room. The Prime Minister patted himself saying “where is my mask, my mask, my mask” before running back into the common room as the deputies left en masse. He told MPs at the meeting that we had absolutely no choice, and described his plans to impose Covid passes on sites – which sparked a revolt tonight – as balanced and propionate. He went on to say that he wanted the country to be as free as possible before adding that there would be “no hospitality shutdown.” But it is believed he stopped before an outright guarantee after No.10 repeatedly refused to rule out further restrictions before Christmas. Everyone on parliamentary property is required to wear a face covering, unless they are exempt, under direction. A few minutes later, the Prime Minister left Room 14 of the Committee of Commons with a white mask.













Picture: UK PARLIAMENT / AFP via Getty Imag)

A former minister said his speech “calmed a lot of nerves”, the prime minister stressing that he had hesitated to impose new measures but that the situation was serious. Omicron’s rapid spread has also been a winning factor for some conservatives, the source said. The former minister said: “What a lot of people are starting to see is how this is affecting their own ridings and their own families. “It’s not a theoretical thing, it has become a real thing.” MPs knocked on desks when the Prime Minister arrived at the 1922 committee meeting, which began an hour before MPs were due to vote on dividing measures. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss arrived with a large number of assistants surrounding her, shortly after James Cleverly, and Amanda Milling entered with anxious smiles. It comes as Mr Johnson faces his leadership’s biggest rebellion as Tory backbench MPs frustrated with his Plan B measures and handling of the Christmas party. Coming out of the committee room, another high-ranking Conservative MP said that “it is not easy because it is one of the most difficult decisions I have made as a member of Parliament”. He added: “I have always been a rebel. Corn [these measures] are the right way to go about it. It is a two-pronged approach, the measures of Plan B and the stimulus campaign “. In particular, the Conservatives are furious at the introduction of the Covid passes. The Prime Minister has faced a massive revolt in the Commons against Covid passes for large venues. Read more Read more

