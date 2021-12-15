Trump accountant testified before New York grand jury in criminal investigation, sources say





The Washington Post reported earlier Tuesday that accountant Donald Bender of accounting firm Mazers USA testified again more recently in a brief appearance before the panel, according to two people familiar with the investigation, but could return for questions. additional testimonials in the future. Bender helped prepare the financial statements the Trump Organization presented to lenders, as well as managing large amounts of Trump’s financial information.

Prosecutors for Manhattan District Attorney’s Office Cy Vance also recently met with current and former Deutsche Bank employees, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN. These employees were asked about representations that officials of the Trump organization have made to the bank, which has loaned the company hundreds of millions of dollars over the years.

One of those former employees, according to the Post, was Rosemary Vrablic, Trump’s senior financial advisor to the German lender. Prosecutors questioned Vrablic in their interview, which was not before a grand jury, about Trump’s role in the bank’s dealings, a person told the newspaper.

Vrablic’s attorney did not respond to CNN’s requests for comment.

Bender and Vrablic’s reported appearances suggest prosecutors have focused on Trump’s outside financial advisers as they work to glean information about his business dealings. Investigators are looking to see if the Trump Organization provided inaccurate financial statements on property values ​​during fundraising and tax assessments, CNN reported.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office declined to comment on CNN. A representative from the Trump organization could not be reached for comment, but the organization previously called the investigation a politically motivated witch hunt.

Mazars told CNN in a statement that “due to the professional obligations of our industry, Mazars cannot discuss any current or former customers, the status of our relationships or the nature of our services in a public forum without the customer consent or as required by law We remain committed to fulfilling all of our professional and legal obligations.

Vance’s investigation, which began in earnest in August 2019, includes allegations by former Trump attorney Michael Cohen that the Trump Organization inflated assets when seeking loans and deflated them when it was time to seek loans. pay taxes. CNN previously reported that investigators interviewed Cohen at least eight times and were investigating numerous loans taken out by the Trump Organization, including those from Deutsche Bank and Ladder Capital.

Prosecutors are also combing through millions of pages of documents, including Trump’s tax returns, which they obtained in February after the United States Supreme Court blocked Trump’s attempt to stop a subpoena. to appear at his long-standing accounting firm.

The investigation encompasses Trump Tower, the family estate known as Seven Springs, its Chicago hotel and condo tower.

Prosecutors moved the investigation to unofficial compensation this spring and Bender appeared before the grand jury around that time, people said. Prosecutors in July announced an indictment against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, for tax evasion related to unofficial compensation. The company and Weisselberg have pleaded not guilty.

The focus of the investigation has shifted to the accuracy of financial statements and representations in recent months, sources said.

Trump has previously said in depositions in civil inquiries that Weisselberg helped prepare the financial statements. At the same time, documents and depositions seem to show that while Trump has claimed he left those valuation decisions to someone else, he was also deeply involved in running his business. Cohen first made his claims public during testimony before Congress. At the time, he released several financial statements, including one for 2012. In this statement, which CNN reviewed, Trump’s accounting firm notes that “Donald J Trump is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the statements financial “, adding that they did. did not verify the statement and identified several deviations from generally accepted accounting principles. The statement also notes that users “should recognize that they might come to different conclusions about Donald J Trump’s financial position if they had access to a revised statement of financial position” without deviating from accounting rules.

Lenders like Deutsche Bank are sophisticated and often do their own analysis.

