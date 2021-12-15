Putin, Xi Jinping to debate US and NATO ‘aggressive rhetoric’, Kremlin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss tensions in Europe and the aggressive rhetoric of the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (then) during a video call on Wednesday (15), the Kremlin reported.

The conversation comes at a time of high tension in the two countries’ relations with the West: China is under pressure on the issue of human rights and Russia due to the mobilization of soldiers near the border with the ‘Ukraine.

“The situation in international relations, especially on the European continent, is very, very tense at the moment, and it requires a debate among allies,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, referring to Russian governments and Chinese. “We see very, very aggressive rhetoric on the side of then and the United States, and that requires a debate between us and the Chinese, he added.

Russia is cultivating closer ties with China as its relations with the West deteriorate, and Putin is using the partnership as a way to counteract American influence while securing lucrative deals, especially on energy. This year, he and Xi agreed to renew a 20-year friendship and cooperation treaty.

Peskov said they will have a long conversation with a broad program that will also include energy, trade and investment.

The talk comes eight days after a video call between Russia and the United States in which US President Joe Biden warned Putin not to invade Ukraine and the Russian leader replied that Russia needed guarantees to security of legal value on the part of the West.