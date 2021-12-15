Trumps strategy to keep your tax returns secret: time is running out





Donald Trump continues to fight efforts by lawmakers to get their hands on his financial records and to use the same presidential harassment argument to justify the obstruction of the House Oversight Committee. No previous Congress has required this kind of information, but every future Congress will if that court upholds the subpoena, Cameron T. Norris, an attorney for the former president, told an appeals court on Monday. DC. There is no principled way to limit the fallout on President Trump.

This argument hasn’t exactly worked for him before; Although a federal judge in August placed limits on what House investigators could look for, the implication that Trump is completely above a subpoena has not passed the legal course. But that might be enough to help him execute his standard legal strategy of dragging out litigation for as long as possible. We urge this tribunal in the strongest terms possible to rule as quickly as possible, Douglas Letter, an attorney representing the House of Representatives, told the three-judge panel on Monday.

The case has been going on since 2019, when Democrats after a midterm victory giving them control of the House of Representatives asked Mazars USA, the Trump accounting firm, to turn over its elusive financial records. Trump sued Mazars to prevent the company from releasing them and fought in court to prevent lawmakers from obtaining them. Last year, the case went to the Supreme Court, which gave prosecutors access to Trump’s tax returns, but barred Congress from doing so for now, asking the courts to determine whether the subpoenas are too broad and whether lawmakers could obtain the information. somewhere else.

In August, Federal Judge Amit Mehta ruled that Congressional investigators could obtain tax returns from Trump for his tenure years and some other documents from the past decade, but not others. Neither side greatly appreciated the move: Trump, whose financial records could provide evidence of wrongdoing, wants none of his documents to be disclosed, and House lawmakers want more material than the Mehtas decision would not allow it. Both parties appealed and the case went to a three-judge panel.

Those justices Ketanji Brown Jackson, Judith W. Rogers and Sri Srinivas do not seem inclined to Norris’ argument that upholding the subpoena would expose presidents to harassment from lawmakers. But it remains to be seen whether they will accept Letters’ counter-argument that the limits the Supreme Court has asked lower courts to consider no longer apply to Trump because he is not in office. The Constitution draws a clear line between a president and a former president, Letter said on Monday. An ex-president is someone who joins the great ill-washed. It also remains to be seen what will happen if the case returns to the Conservative Supreme Court, as it likely will eventually. But perhaps the biggest procedural question is timing: Trump has already completed his presidential term without having to show his records to lawmakers. With a long and more secure appeals process to come, the hell is likely to drag the case out even longer.

